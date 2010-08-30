Activist plans to surrender in incident

Community activist Darnell Jackson, who helped arrange the surrender of the alleged City Grill shooter last week, says the Buffalo police are trying to arrest him for an unrelated incident.

Jackson told The Buffalo News on Sunday that he plans to turn himself in to police today, that he expects to be charged with witness intimidation and that he fully expects to be exonerated.

He also said he believes some city police officials are upset with him and jealous over the fact that he was able to persuade Riccardo M. McCray to surrender to detectives at the WIVB television station Wednesday. McCray is charged with killing four people and wounding four others outside City Grill on Aug. 14.

Jackson said he has learned that police want to charge him with intimidating a Buffalo man who is considered a witness in a domestic dispute that has no connection to the City Grill shootings.

"They're saying I intimidated this young man. I did not His father and his family are good friends of mine," Jackson said. "I will turn myself in, and I will have a press conference outside City Court after my arraignment."

Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said he was reluctant to comment on the situation because Jackson has not been charged yet.

"[Jackson] can say what he wants to say," DeGeorge said. "I'm not going to comment on something that hasn't happened yet."

But one law enforcement official vehemently denied that Buffalo police are out to get Jackson.

An individual went to police and complained that Jackson pressured him not to cooperate in a police investigation, and if Jackson is charged, it will only be because the individual made a complaint, the official said.

Jackson said Herbert L. Greenman, one of the region's top defense lawyers, will represent him in the case.

"Darnell will surrender himself, and he absolutely denies these allegations," Greenman said Sunday.

Jackson, 52, a former gang member, is respected by many community leaders for his efforts to persuade young people in the city to stay away from trouble. But his relationship with the Buffalo police has been stormy at times.

In 1996, he was criticized by police after two incidents of violence at a community center he was running on Genesee Street.

In one of the incidents, officers said they were hit with beer bottles when they went to the club -- Brothers & Sisters Alternatives to Violence -- to break up a February 1996 brawl at a private party. Police said they arrested one man on a cocaine possession charge and added that the smell of marijuana was pervasive.

Two months after that, one man suffered a minor shooting injury when shots were fired after what police called an unruly teen dance.

Jackson said he and other volunteers were doing all they could to prevent violence at the community center, which he said was a place where "misdirected, hard-core youths" could spend time off the streets.

And in June of that same year, Jackson was arrested on charges that he assaulted a woman and led police on a high-speed car chase. The assault charge was later dropped, but Jackson was convicted of obstructing governmental administration, speeding, reckless driving and harassment and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

According to a police report issued Saturday, a man complained to officers that Jackson called him Friday and told him, "Tell the police you're not signing [anything.] Get your ID and leave or we're going to have to deal with this."

Police said the man told them he felt threatened and intimidated.

The report contained no further information explaining the context of the alleged remarks by Jackson, and DeGeorge declined to elaborate on it. The report listed the incident as a potential case of felony intimidation of a witness.

Jackson characterized it as a misunderstanding and said he is sure it will be straightened out.

