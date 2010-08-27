ARTEMYAK, Beverly A. (Campese)

Of Tonawanda Twp., August 18, 2010. Wife of the late Roy Artemyak; dear mother of Joseph D. Sciandra and the late Patrick and Nicholas Sciandra; grandmother of Nicholas Joseph Carubba; daughter of Carmela (late Louis) Blando Campese; sister of Michael (Beverly), Joseph V., and Christopher Campese. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Kenmore Alliance Church, 175 Bonnet Ave. (near I-290 at Delaware Ave.), Tonawanda 14150, Tuesday (August 31) at 11 AM. Final resting place was Mt. Olivet Cemetery.