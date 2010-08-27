Agency wants specifics on shifting NCCC culinary center to Lockport

The board of the city's economic development agency pressed for answers Thursday on a proposal to locate the planned Niagara County Community College culinary arts institute on Canal Street.

As a real estate broker met with the board behind closed doors to describe four other possible businesses for the vacant block, developer David L. Ulrich said he intends to call a news conference in about 10 days to discuss his plan.

He made his pitch in a July 23 letter to James P. Klyczek, NCCC president, and the board of trustees; it was disclosed at the trustees' Aug. 18 meeting.

Mayor Michael W. Tucker and Corporation Counsel John J. Ottaviano said the board of the Greater Lockport Development Corp. wants to know how serious Ulrich is about the proposal to NCCC because it's interested in some of the clients represented by Waterbourne Real Estate Advisors, a Getzville firm hired by the city to find tenants for the three buildings.

After huddling with the board for about 20 minutes, Anthony M. D'Auria, Waterbourne executive director, said he has four proposals.

"I've got a potential office user, two I would describe as tourism and one would be retail," D'Auria said.

He said none of them would take the whole block, and he said the office user might be compatible with a tourism use in sharing 57 Canal, the largest of the three buildings.

"We have a few offers," Tucker said. "The board is anxious to move on one or two or several of them. Everybody's still in the picture."

"Whenever I get interested in something, everybody gets interested," Ulrich said. "A lot of times there are a lot of pretenders. I'm not a pretender."

Tucker said he hasn't talked with Klyczek, who told The Buffalo News on Thursday that the college is considering the Ulrich plan because of Ulrich's "track record" as a developer.

But all NCCC's planning -- not to mention its funding -- has been directed at locating the culinary center in downtown Niagara Falls, he said.

"The funding we've secured so far is designated for Niagara Falls. I doubt the $1.5 million from the [Falls] City Council is going to be shifted to Lockport, or the $6.6 million [Assemblywoman] Francine DelMonte and Sen. [Charles E.] Schumer lined up for a project in Niagara Falls would be shifted to Lockport," Klyczek said.

Other locations in the county have been considered, and Lewiston interests are still trying to get NCCC's attention, he said, but the culinary arts plan depends on access to the Falls' millions of visitors.

"Practically speaking, we've done our due diligence. Niagara Falls is the site chosen in feasibility and marketing studies," Klyczek said.

But he added, "The whole world knows we've had our problems in Niagara Falls."

Negotiations on housing the center in Rainbow Centre Mall have hit numerous snags, but it remains the college's preferred site.

Klyczek said locating in Lockport would change the project's whole character.

"I'm 100 percent certain that the project as we've developed, designed and framed it could only be done in Niagara Falls," Klyczek said.

