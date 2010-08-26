The MLB Report / Scores and fast facts

>American League

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3 (12): Willie Bloomquist's one-out home run in the 12th inning powered the Royals, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit to snap Detroit's five-game winning streak.

Boston 5, Seattle 3 (1st): Josh Beckett rebounded from a rough stretch and the Red Sox broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the sixth inning to take the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Seattle 4, Boston 2 (2nd): Felix Hernandez became the third youngest pitcher since 1952 to reach 1,000 strikeouts, pitched 7 1/3 strong innings and helped the Mariners earn a split.

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 3: Mike Napoli hit a grand slam, Hideki Matsui doubled in three runs and Howie Kendrick had four hits to help the Angels prevent the Rays from sweeping a series in Anaheim for the first time.

Oakland 6, Cleveland 1: Trevor Cahill pitched seven strong innings as the Athletics handed the Indians their fifth straight loss. Cahill (14-5) was helped by three double plays as he improved to 5-1 with a 0.77 ERA in six starts since July 28.

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2: Brian Matusz pitched seven impressive innings and Brian Roberts homered as the Orioles beat the White Sox. Matt Wieters doubled and drove in two runs for the Orioles. Mark Buehrle (12-10) was wilder than usual, and the White Sox lost for the 11th time in 16 games. Their lone run off Matusz came on a solo homer by Gordon Beckham in the sixth.

Texas 4, Minnesota 3: Vladimir Guerrero and Josh Hamilton homered in support of C.J. Wilson, who won his sixth consecutive decision for the Rangers. Guerrero had three hits, including the tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth against Brian Duensing (7-2) that came after Wilson had already thrown his last pitch.

*

>National League

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 11 (12): Blowing a 10-1 lead didn't mean losing the game for the Reds. Saved by Paul Janish's tying single in the ninth inning, the Reds regrouped and rallied past the Giants on Joey Votto's two-out, tiebreaking single in the 12th.

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 0: Starlin Castro hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and Aramis Ramirez hit a two-run homer to lift the Cubs.

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2: J.A. Happ pitched effectively into the seventh inning against his former team and the Astros beat Roy Halladay and the Phillies. The Phillies, who are 2 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta, have lost three straight to the going-nowhere Astros.

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 2: Daniel McCutchen pitched six shutout innings for his third victory as a major league starter, Neil Walker tripled with the bases loaded and the Pirates dealt the Cardinals another damaging loss. Dropping their fourth consecutive series against a losing-record team, the Cardinals fell 3 1/2 games behind Cincinnati in the NL Central.

Florida 5, N.Y. Mets 4: Hanley Ramirez, back in the No. 3 spot, had four hits and Alex Sanabia won his second consecutive start since he was recalled from the minors as the Marlins held off the Mets.

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 4: Manny Ramirez doubled twice and drove in his first run since reports he's been put on waivers, rallying the Dodgers. If Ramirez was auditioning for a new club such as the Chicago White Sox, who are rumored to have interest, it certainly was a success.

Arizona at San Diego: Heading into Wednesday, the Diamondbacks were 19-41 on the road, second-worst in the NL.

***

On the Web

Follow major league baseball and the Bisons on the "Inside Pitch" blog at buffalonews.com

Compiled from News and wire service reports.