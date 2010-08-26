Seven by Seven / Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. The Buffalo Scholarship Rowing Association is writing a new chapter in the history of rowing on the Buffalo River. The rowing club holds opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. at its new temporary facilities at 303 Ohio St., next to the New York State Canoe Park and across the street from Father Conway Park. The club, which earlier this year held the first rowing races on the Buffalo River in nearly 100 years, plans to build a permanent boathouse on the site.

2. The Electric Tower in downtown Buffalo will be bathed in blue and white light tonight. So will the Peace Bridge. What's the occasion? The 100th anniversary of the birth of Mother Teresa, the humanitarian Catholic nun who worked among the poor in India. She died in 1997. Blue and white are the colors of the order that Mother Teresa founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

3. The end of the holy month of Ramadan will be marked with an ecumenical event this evening. The Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York's annual "Tent of Abraham" will include a five-mile walk assembling at 4:45 p.m. at North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst, adding walkers for a four-mile trek at Temple Beth Am, 4660 Sheridan Drive, at 5:30 and one-mile walkers at Heim School on Heim Road at 6:30. The Tent of Abraham, at 6:45 at the Islamic Center, 745 Heim Road, will break the fast of Ramadan. Nonperishable food will be collected for the needy.

4. New York just become the 50th state to adopt "no-fault" divorce, but that doesn't necessarily make it much easier to break the bonds of matrimony. Examining the many aspects of divorce -- legal, financial and historical -- is a program at 7 p.m. in the Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society Museum, 25 Nottingham Court, called "Women and Divorce: 19th Century Outrage, 21st Century Strategies." The keynote speaker is Dr. Ilyon Woo, author of "The Great Divorce: A 19th Century Mother's Extraordinary Fight Against Her Husband, the Shakers and Her Times." Attorney Carol A. Condon will talk about the state divorce laws.

5. The University at Buffalo Bulls football team will solidify their roster for the upcoming season tonight after a scrimmage in UB Stadium. Coach Jeff Quinn will announce the team's two-deep depth chart and perhaps even the starting quarterback for next week's opening game against Rhode Island.

6. The Thursday at the Square concerts are over for the summer, but the Lafayette Square party spirit and ramped-up rhythms will prevail a few blocks away tonight in the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. It's an evening with the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the freewheeling punk-ska group from Boston, Mass., who turned the square into a mosh pit back in 2003. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $30.

7. Have the federal stimulus dollars done any good for the people of Western New York? Three community organizations will discuss that question with experts and elected officials at a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. in Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Discussion will center on how stimulus money has affected jobs, housing and transportation. Sponsoring the meeting are VOICE-Buffalo, NOAH (Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope) and PUSH Buffalo.

