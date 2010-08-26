FOX, Norma J. (Guppy)

August 24, 2010; beloved wife of the late Clifford K. Fox; dearest mother of Roger (Pamela) Fox and Gwendolyn (Martin) Schneider; loving grandmother of Hillery, Jennifer, Jake, Adam, and Sarah; great-grandmother of Andrew, Bailey, Caleb, Cameron and Lilly; sister of Gertrude (Raymond) Hedges. The family will be present Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be offered Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a funeral service from St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church, 81 Burke Dr., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.