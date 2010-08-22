Executive trading

Here are the week's reports of trading in the stocks of local companies or in the companies that have significant local operations, by directors and executives of the companies:

Bank of America Corp.: Powell, Donald E., director, purchased 10,000 shares of common at $13.10 each on Aug. 19 and now directly and indirectly holds 23,150.

***

Citigroup Inc.: Gerspach, John C., chief financial officer, sold 70,000 shares of common at $4.03 each on Aug. 9 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,069,710.

***

Cummins Inc.: Hunt, Marsha L., officer, sold 500 shares of common at $80 each on Aug. 17 and now directly and indirectly holds 14,112.

***

DirecTV: Boyd, Ralph F. Jr., director, sold 315 shares of common at $38.59 each on Aug. 18 and now directly and indirectly holds 7,843.

***

Fiserv Inc.: Dillon, Donald F., director, sold 33,020 shares of common between $51.60 and $51.62 each between Aug. 17 and 18 and now directly and indirectly holds 2,261,780.

***

General Mills: Esrey, William T., director, exercised an option for 20,000 shares of common at $17.21 each on Aug. 12.

***

Ingram Micro: Boyd, Larry C., general counsel, sold 2,322 shares of common between $16.04 and $16.06 each on Aug. 17 and now directly and indirectly holds 61,005.

***

Olin Corp.: Greer, G. Bruce Jr., officer, sold 3,526 shares of common at $18.98 each on Aug. 12.

***

SLM Corp.: Hunt, Ronald F., director, sold 25,000 shares of common at $11.91 each on Aug. 17 and now directly and indirectly holds 191,183.

Prepared by First Call/Thompson Financial of Boston, Mass., from Securities and Exchange Commission filings.