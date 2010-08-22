August 22 to 29 / Niagara County faith-related events

Following is a weekly listing of upcoming faith-related events held around Niagara County.

>Monday

PRAYER: The Healing Rooms of Buffalo Niagara is open to pray for anyone who needs physical, emotional or spiritual healing, 7 to 9 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, 4661 Porter Road, Niagara Falls. No appointment or fee necessary. For more information, call 884-0048.

>Thursday

HEALING MASS: 7 p.m., St. Mary of the Cataract Catholic Church, 259 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Mass in honor of St. Peregrine, patron saint of cancer. The Rev. David A. Bellittiere and the Friends of St. Peregrine invite those who are afflicted with cancer or in need of special healing who wish to receive the Sacrament of the Sick. For more information, call 283-0011.

>Friday

MEN'S RETREAT: Hosted by Potter's House Church, 723 Seventh St., Niagara Falls. Annual Men's Retreat at Christ the King Seminary, 711 Knox Road, East Aurora. Cost of retreat is $125. Retreat continues Saturday. For more information, call 285-3445.

