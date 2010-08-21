Thunder on Niagara to begin today

The speeds in the Niagara River near Gratwick-Riverside Park in North Tonawanda could top 170 mph this weekend.

But that's not how quickly the water will be flowing -- it's what will be racing on top.

Thunder on the Niagara, put on by the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association, will be held today and Sunday.

The two days of racing feature hydroplane and boat races, with the crafts' top speeds reaching 90 to about 170 mph.

Races will be run from about11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The event is free, but organizers are requesting a $5 donation per vehicle for parking.

In addition to the on-the-water entertainment, the event includes crafters and food vendors, said Peter Hackett, race director.

"There's something for everybody to do," Hackett said. "It's a family, outdoor event."

The competition takes place on a 1 1/4 -mile course. Each race is four laps, for a total of five miles.

Two qualifying races in each of the five classes will be held today, followed Sunday with another qualifying race and the finals.

The event, which serves as the racing association's major fundraiser of the year, is drawing competitors from across the country and Canada. At least 55 race teams are traveling to Western New York from numerous states, including Virginia, Michigan and Maryland, as well as Quebec.

This will be the sixth year in a row the event will be held at Gratwick-Riverside Park, said Dan Kanfoush, a director with the racing association. In the 1980s and 1990s, it was held off Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda.

Organizers are selling pit passes for $10, which allow attendees up-close looks at the boats. Anyone wishing to be in the pit will have to sign a waiver.

Those who wish to use handicapped and motorcycle parking should enter Gratwick-Riverside Park at River and Witmer roads. All others should enter the park at the Ward Road entrance.

For more information, visit thunderontheniagara.com.

Boat launches in Gratwick-Riverside Park will be closed for the weekend. Two other boat launches in the city -- at the Botanical Gardens on Sweeney Street and at Service Drive on Sweeney Street -- will be open all weekend.

