Barbara J. Gow, 97, longtime community volunteer Feb. 5, 1913 -- Aug. 12, 2010

A memorial service for Barbara J. Gow, an active volunteer for decades in the Orchard Park community, will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St.

Mrs. Gow, who had lived in Orchard Park since 1938, died Aug. 12 in Lakewood Health Care Center, Hamburg. She was 97.

Born Barbara Judkins in Glens Falls, she attended local schools and graduated from Radcliffe College.

Mrs. Gow, known as "Babs," was a dedicated volunteer with the Girl Scouts for many years and served as a senior Scout mariner adviser.

She was a member of the original Citizen Advisory Committee on Education for the Orchard Park School District.

Mrs. Gow was active with the Red Cross and served as organizer and manager of the Orchard Park Red Cross Loan Closet.

She was a member of the Second Mothers Club of Orchard Park.

Mrs. Gow was honored for 35 years of service to the community by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce, which named her its Citizen of the Year in 1976.

The Orchard Park Lions Club dedicated the Red Cross Loan Closet as the "Babs Gow Room" to honor her 40 years of service.

Mrs. Gow also was deeply involved as a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.

Her husband of more than 60 years, Stephen H., died in 2001.

Survivors include three sons, Timothy, Jeffrey and Michael.

