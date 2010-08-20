UB is trying its best to bring good teams here

News that the University at Buffalo is traveling to play Tennessee in 2011 and perhaps another Southeastern Conference school in 2012 is an indication of some of a philosophical shift in the Bulls' scheduling. The fact is, UB's views on scheduling haven't changed since Athletics Director Warde Manuel was hired five years ago.

There is a noticeable lack of high-profile Bowl Championship Series opponents on the Bulls' 2009 and '10 schedules compared to just four years ago when UB played at Auburn, Boston College and Wisconsin. UB wasn't shying away from competition but it was able to secure home-and-home games against Pittsburgh, Connecticut, UCF, Baylor and Boston College.

Manuel's viewpoint on scheduling is to secure two home-and-home series against programs from the BCS, schedule a road game against a powerhouse team from either the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Southeastern Conference and add a Football Championship Subdivision team for a sixth home game.

"We wanted our fans to see these games against BCS schools as opposed to always going on the road to play those kinds of games," Manuel said. "The kids want to play those kinds of games against those kinds of opponents."

In addition to the arduous 2006 slate, they went on the road and played Rutgers, Penn State and Syracuse while hosting Baylor at home in 2007. Manuel took some heat nationally for the '06 schedule and admits now it was perhaps "over the top" but the money used from those three games was invested back into the football program. The Bulls were paid $1.5 million for those games.

Meanwhile, the players gained confidence with the notion that if they could compete at a place like Auburn, which was No. 2 in the nation at the time, they could go to places like Akron and Bowling Green and win. When the Bulls won the Mid-American Conference Championship Game in 2008, Ball State was nationally ranked and unbeaten.

But the only BCS opponent on last year's schedule was Pitt and this year, the Bulls play at Baylor and UConn. There was a belief that the Bulls were less reluctant to take on higher-level BCS opponents. Not true, said Manuel.

UB saw an opportunity to schedule four-game home-and-home series against a pair of Big East opponents and pounced on it. Landing a home-and-home series with a BCS opponent is a mini-coup for school's like UB. The only MAC schools with home games against BCS programs this season are Temple (UConn) and Toledo (Arizona).

"We felt they were good games and good opportunities for our kids," Manuel said. "It allowed us to schedule home-and-home games in a way that precluded our ability to go out a play one of those games on the road the last couple of years."

The Bulls also scheduled a home-and-home series against Boston College but when the Eagles asked to push the series back to a later date -- 2015 and '16 -- that opened up a date for Tennessee. According to sources, UB is working on another game against an SEC opponent for 2012.

"I've always felt that we should get out there and get our players and program exposed against some of the best in the country and that's what Division I football is all about," UB coach Jeff Quinn said. "In order for you to be the best, you have to play against the best."

Redshirt freshman Branden Oliver shared reps on the first team with senior Brandon Thermilus at tailback during practice on Thursday. Senior linebacker Raphael Akobundu walked off the field under his own power after colliding with Oliver during a running play. Akobundu was seen grabbing his leg and walked with a slight limp.

> 2010 UB football schedule

Date Day Opponent Kickoff

Sept. 2 Thu.Rhode Island 7:00

Sept. 11 Sat.@ Baylor 7:00

Sept. 18 Sat.Central Florida 7:00

Sept. 25 Sat.@ Connecticut TBA

Oct. 2 Sat.@ Bowling Green 3:30

Oct. 16 Sat.@ Northern Illinois 3:30

Oct. 23 Sat.Temple 12:00

Oct. 30 Sat.Miami (Ohio) 3:30

Nov. 4 Thu.@ Ohio 7:30

Nov. 12 Fri.Ball State 6:00

Nov. 20 Sat.Eastern Michigan 2:00

Nov. 26 Fri.@ Akron TBA