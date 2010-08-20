AROUND THE STATE

> NEW YORK CITY

Mentors named to trim schools' truancy rate

NEW YORK (AP) -- Hundreds of city schoolchildren who were chronically absent last year will get a boost from mentors assigned to keep them in school under an anti-truancy program, Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg announced Thursday.

"If we can't get these students back in the classroom, they are likely to face enormous challenges down the road," Bloomberg said in outlining the pilot program, which will be introduced in 25 schools.

The city's 1.1 million-student public school system, the nation's largest, had an overall attendance rate of only 90 percent last year, and attendance at some schools was much lower. The average high school attendance rate was 82 percent.

Under the program, dubbed "Every Student. Every Day," 100 mentors will be assigned to the 25 targeted schools. Each mentor will be responsible for 15 children who were chronically absent last year.

If a student is absent, the mentor will place the first call to the child's home, Bloomberg said.

-----

> ALBANY

DAs urged to obtain DNA in plea deals

ALBANY (AP) -- Local prosecutors in New York are being urged to collect DNA samples as part of plea bargains in all misdemeanor cases after a bill that would have required the record keeping got stuck in the Legislature.

The state has data on genetic material from about 365,000 criminals convicted of felonies or at least one of 35 misdemeanors, as required by law, plus 32,405 samples taken from crime scenes.

There have been 9,553 matches from the list of convicted offenders, which included the charging of a limousine driver Tuesday with a decade-old rape in New York City, according to the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Acting department Commissioner Sean Byrne wrote to all 62 county district attorneys this week to "strongly encourage" adding DNA samples in misdemeanor plea bargains.

The New York Civil Liberties Union has opposed the expansion, saying it raised questions about protecting privacy rights and about errors, either deliberate or accidental, in samples and matches.

-----

> HAMMOND

Toddler dies in trough as family milks herd

HAMMOND (AP) -- Police said Thursday a 22-month-old girl drowned in a barn's water trough as her family milked cows nearby on their northern New York farm.

State police said Sarah Zook was with her five siblings and parents Wednesday evening when she wandered off. A 6-year-old sibling found the toddler in the trough minutes later, after the mother noticed she was missing.

Investigator Peter Kraengel said the death was ruled an accident. Hammond is about 100 miles north of Syracuse.

-----

> WANTAGH

Man leaps from deck during Phish concert

WANTAGH (AP) -- A man is recovering in the intensive care unit of a Long Island hospital after police said he leapt from the upper deck during a Phish concert at Jones Beach Theatre.

New York State Park Police said the man jumped from the top deck to a seating area about 25 feet below during Wednesday night's concert.

He was then airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center. He was not identified.

A spokeswoman said Thursday the man was in critical, but stable, condition. One spectator below reported a minor injury. Police didn't say whether the jumper will face charges.

At least two concertgoers said the injury took place during an intermission in the popular jam-band's performance.