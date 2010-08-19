Ronald H. Szumigala Sr., state parole officer; July 21, 1936 -- Aug. 15, 2010

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald H. "Zoomer" Szumigala Sr. of Cheektowaga, a retired state parole officer and a drummer for the original Polkateers, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. today in St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1990 Clinton St.

Mr. Szumigala died Sunday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School, Hutchinson-Central Technical High School and the University of Buffalo.

He retired from the Parole Department in 1991 after 33 years. The New York State Police and Parole Department recognized him with a gold medal of honor for his work.

Before joining the Parole Department, he was a part-time officer with the North Collins Police Department and was a corrections officer at Attica State Correctional Facility.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a master sergeant in Division 127, which honored him as the division's trooper of the year.

He also was a member of Post 721, American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Henrietta E.; two daughters, Nadine M. Brinkworth and Dr. Maxine E.; and two sons, Ronald H. Jr. and Donald S.

[O'BRIEN]