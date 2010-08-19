Medical campus project wins grant

The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has snared more federal aid to help finance its ongoing expansion.

A $297,000 grant will be used to help buy equipment and technology for a heart and vascular institute that is being built near Ellicott and North streets next to Buffalo General Hospital.

The funding was announced Wednesday by Reps. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport. Combined with aid that was announced last year, the federal government has provided nearly $627,000 for the institute.

Construction of Kaleida Health's heart and vascular institute has been under way for nearly 10 months.

The 10-story complex will include five floors devoted to cardiac, stroke and vascular operations. The top five floors will house a University at Buffalo medical research center.

In written statements, Higgins and Slaughter said the continued expansion of the medical campus provides benefits that go far beyond the construction jobs that are being created. Higgins said the new facility fortifies the region's reputation as an "innovator in cutting-edge research."

"This project builds on a growing Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus that is boosting our local economy and improving patient care in America," Higgins said.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com