Health Notes

Richard Derwald, director of fitness for Erie County Department of Senior Services, will talk about "Ball Exercises and Balance" at a meeting of the Northtowns Osteoporosis Support Group at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. For information, call 862-2663.

The WNY Mitro Group, a support group for anyone interested in mitochondrial disease, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St., Williamsville. It is open to all with interest in the disease, dysfunction or myopathy, including families and caregivers. The group hopes to form a local chapter of United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. For information, contact Jennifer Schwartzott at 525-1102 or jschwartzo@aol.com, or Jeannie Panara at 674-1007 or jmpanara@yahoo.com.

Pet Heaven Funeral Home, 3614 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, will host a pet-loss support group meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. For information, call 662-5677.

Support groups, and phone numbers to call for information include: grief, for adults coping with the pain of the sudden, traumatic death of a loved one, 6 p.m. today, S-6 Meeting Room, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St., Niagara Falls, 278-4604 or 433-3780; Gam-Anon, for family and friends of gamblers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Amherst, 254-4941; Alcoholics Anonymous First Step, 8 p.m. Friday, auditorium, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; Alcoholics Anonymous International Group, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 278-4569; Parkinson's disease caregiver, 2 p.m. today, first floor education room, University at Buffalo Neurosurgery Building (behind Dent Tower), Amherst, 859-3342; Parkinson's disease caregiver, 2 p.m. next Tuesday, first floor education room, University at Buffalo Neurosurgery Building (behind Dent Tower), Amherst, 859-3342.