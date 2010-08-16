The first game ever played in a new stadium is always a memorable event, even when it's not your stadium. Such was the case in Philadelphia on this day.

The Eagles played their first game in Veterans Stadium, with the Bills providing the supporting cast as the opposition. Philadelphia won the game by a score of 34-28.

However, there were other issues on that day. Eagles General Manager Pete Retzlaff walked across the field to inspect it the night before the game. At one point, he stepped into a hole and lost a loafer. Retzlaff said that he didn't think the field was safe.

And on the day of the game, there was no air conditioning in the locker rooms, forcing some players to dress in the hallway. The a/c got fixed in the near future. The Vet's field was a problem through the stadium's life.

The building was one of those "cookie-cutter" stadiums that was built at the time. They all (Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh) looked about the same and hosted a variety of events. None of them had what might be called "character." The Phillies played in the last game ever played in the Vet in September 2003.

-- Budd Bailey

Sports Ink blog at buffalonews.com/blogs