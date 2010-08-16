Lewiston Art Festival winners

Winners from the 2010 Lewiston Art Festival, which showcased the work of more than 175 professional and student artists from 13 states on Aug. 14 and 15, have been selected and are listed below.

1. Best Of Show

Jane Stoddard for Reflections of Charleston watercolor

2. Painting: Oil & Acrylic

1st - Douglas Mess for Aberdeen Aft oil

2nd - Tony Mauro for Lydia oil

3rd - Anne Vaclavik for Untitled (3 girls) oil

Honorable Mention - Lisa Tribunella for View from the Dock acrylic

3. Painting: Watercolor

1st - Michael McMahon for Niagara Landscape

2nd - Jody Ziehm for I want to be part of it

3rd - Mike Killella for May Flower Flowers

Honorable Mention - David Yeh Koi

4. Photography

1st - Stephanie Burgess for In the Trees

2nd - Ed Shaffer for Cain Hollow Fog

3rd - Dennis Hilburger for Reflecting Trees

Honorable Mention - Davide Reade for Red Canoes

5. Graphic Arts & Drawing

1st - Geoffry Harding for Prayer to the Winter Ones pencil drawing

2nd - Carol Maltby for Red Feathered Mask colored pencil

3rd - Donald Little for Autumn Fantasy oil drawing

Honorable Mention - James Greenwald for Model Yacht Race

6. Sculpture

1st Mark Gaiger for Zen Clock metal

2nd - Dale Anderson for Food Chain metal

3rd - Stephanie Duket for Overtaken Landscape clay

Honorable Mention - Dale Bosworth for Sone Ring marble

7. Mixed Media

1st - Susan Mair for Psalm 139 cut paper

2nd - Doreen Cutting The Steinbrenner Unloading

3rd - Joe Rizzuto Volcano

8. Artistic craft: Jewelry

1st - Rick Angrich & Geri Lynn Sunset on Water

2nd - Michael Stephens for King David’s Harp

3rd - Victor Silva for Ametrine Ring

Honorable Mention - Bonnie Hedden for Vine Necklace

9. Artistic Craft: other (glass, wood, jewelry etc.)

1st - Adam Spector for Peach Blossom Jar clay

2nd - Paul Norwich for Fire & Water wood

3rd - Howard Miller for Large untitled wood

Honorable Mention - Pam O’Brian for Guaranty Building fiber

Presidents Choice Award

Tim Maloney Diamond Mine photography

2010 WNY Chalk Walk Competition Winners

1st Place - Grand Island

2nd Place - Lewiston Porter Center School

3rd Place - Niagara Falls High School

President’s Choice West - Seneca West Senior High

People’s Choice - St. Mary’s High School