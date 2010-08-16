Lewiston Art Festival winners
Winners from the 2010 Lewiston Art Festival, which showcased the work of more than 175 professional and student artists from 13 states on Aug. 14 and 15, have been selected and are listed below.
1. Best Of Show
Jane Stoddard for Reflections of Charleston watercolor
2. Painting: Oil & Acrylic
1st - Douglas Mess for Aberdeen Aft oil
2nd - Tony Mauro for Lydia oil
3rd - Anne Vaclavik for Untitled (3 girls) oil
Honorable Mention - Lisa Tribunella for View from the Dock acrylic
3. Painting: Watercolor
1st - Michael McMahon for Niagara Landscape
2nd - Jody Ziehm for I want to be part of it
3rd - Mike Killella for May Flower Flowers
Honorable Mention - David Yeh Koi
4. Photography
1st - Stephanie Burgess for In the Trees
2nd - Ed Shaffer for Cain Hollow Fog
3rd - Dennis Hilburger for Reflecting Trees
Honorable Mention - Davide Reade for Red Canoes
5. Graphic Arts & Drawing
1st - Geoffry Harding for Prayer to the Winter Ones pencil drawing
2nd - Carol Maltby for Red Feathered Mask colored pencil
3rd - Donald Little for Autumn Fantasy oil drawing
Honorable Mention - James Greenwald for Model Yacht Race
6. Sculpture
1st Mark Gaiger for Zen Clock metal
2nd - Dale Anderson for Food Chain metal
3rd - Stephanie Duket for Overtaken Landscape clay
Honorable Mention - Dale Bosworth for Sone Ring marble
7. Mixed Media
1st - Susan Mair for Psalm 139 cut paper
2nd - Doreen Cutting The Steinbrenner Unloading
3rd - Joe Rizzuto Volcano
8. Artistic craft: Jewelry
1st - Rick Angrich & Geri Lynn Sunset on Water
2nd - Michael Stephens for King David’s Harp
3rd - Victor Silva for Ametrine Ring
Honorable Mention - Bonnie Hedden for Vine Necklace
9. Artistic Craft: other (glass, wood, jewelry etc.)
1st - Adam Spector for Peach Blossom Jar clay
2nd - Paul Norwich for Fire & Water wood
3rd - Howard Miller for Large untitled wood
Honorable Mention - Pam O’Brian for Guaranty Building fiber
Presidents Choice Award
Tim Maloney Diamond Mine photography
2010 WNY Chalk Walk Competition Winners
1st Place - Grand Island
2nd Place - Lewiston Porter Center School
3rd Place - Niagara Falls High School
President’s Choice West - Seneca West Senior High
People’s Choice - St. Mary’s High School
