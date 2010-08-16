Share this article

Lewiston Art Festival winners

Winners from the 2010 Lewiston Art Festival, which showcased the work of more than 175 professional and student artists from 13 states on Aug. 14 and 15, have been selected and are listed below. 

1. Best Of Show 

Jane Stoddard for Reflections of Charleston watercolor 

2. Painting: Oil & Acrylic 

1st - Douglas Mess for Aberdeen Aft oil

2nd - Tony Mauro for Lydia oil

3rd - Anne Vaclavik for Untitled (3 girls) oil 

Honorable Mention - Lisa Tribunella for View from the Dock acrylic 

3. Painting: Watercolor 

1st - Michael McMahon for Niagara Landscape

2nd - Jody Ziehm for  I want to be part of it

3rd - Mike Killella for May Flower Flowers

Honorable Mention - David Yeh Koi 

4. Photography 

1st - Stephanie Burgess for In the Trees 

2nd - Ed Shaffer for Cain Hollow Fog 

3rd - Dennis Hilburger for Reflecting Trees 

Honorable Mention - Davide Reade for Red Canoes 

5. Graphic Arts & Drawing

1st - Geoffry Harding for Prayer to the Winter Ones pencil drawing 

2nd - Carol Maltby for Red Feathered Mask colored pencil

3rd - Donald Little for Autumn Fantasy oil drawing

Honorable Mention - James Greenwald for Model Yacht Race 

6. Sculpture 

1st Mark Gaiger for Zen Clock metal 

2nd - Dale Anderson for Food Chain metal 

3rd - Stephanie Duket for Overtaken Landscape clay 

Honorable Mention - Dale Bosworth for Sone Ring marble

7. Mixed Media

1st - Susan Mair for Psalm 139 cut paper

2nd - Doreen Cutting The Steinbrenner Unloading

3rd - Joe Rizzuto Volcano 

8. Artistic craft: Jewelry 

1st - Rick Angrich & Geri Lynn Sunset on Water

2nd - Michael Stephens for King David’s Harp

3rd - Victor Silva for Ametrine Ring

Honorable Mention - Bonnie Hedden for Vine Necklace 

9. Artistic Craft: other (glass, wood, jewelry etc.) 

1st - Adam Spector for Peach Blossom Jar clay

2nd - Paul Norwich for Fire & Water wood 

3rd - Howard Miller for Large untitled wood 

Honorable Mention - Pam O’Brian for Guaranty Building fiber

Presidents Choice Award

Tim Maloney Diamond Mine photography 

2010 WNY Chalk Walk Competition Winners 

1st Place - Grand Island

2nd Place - Lewiston Porter Center School

3rd Place - Niagara Falls High School

President’s Choice West - Seneca West Senior High 

People’s Choice - St. Mary’s High School

