Deaths Death Notices
MUSCARELLA, Robert A. "Musky"
MUSCARELLA - Robert A. "Musky" Of Prattsburgh, Tuesday, July 27, 2010.
Husband of Patricia Sabatine Muscarella; father of Robert (Karen) Muscarella, brother of Shirley (Tom) Ziegler, Grace Dunnigan, Barbara (Burt) Pruitt, Carol (Terry) Manning and Marcia Sambora, Bill Sambora; uncle of several nieces and nephews; son-in-law of Gladys Sabatine and childhood friend of Marty Galasso. Friends may call on Monday 3:00-7:30 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport, NY, where a funeral service will follow at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to American Cancer Society/ Mary's Room, 1958 Lambert Legacy Fund, University of Buffalo, Alumni Development or Lancaster High School Athletic hall of Fame. Messages of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook