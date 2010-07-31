MUSCARELLA, Robert A. "Musky"

MUSCARELLA - Robert A. "Musky" Of Prattsburgh, Tuesday, July 27, 2010.

Husband of Patricia Sabatine Muscarella; father of Robert (Karen) Muscarella, brother of Shirley (Tom) Ziegler, Grace Dunnigan, Barbara (Burt) Pruitt, Carol (Terry) Manning and Marcia Sambora, Bill Sambora; uncle of several nieces and nephews; son-in-law of Gladys Sabatine and childhood friend of Marty Galasso. Friends may call on Monday 3:00-7:30 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport, NY, where a funeral service will follow at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to American Cancer Society/ Mary's Room, 1958 Lambert Legacy Fund, University of Buffalo, Alumni Development or Lancaster High School Athletic hall of Fame. Messages of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com