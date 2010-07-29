Summertime at the fair

Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Topsy-turvy: Plenty of fun was to be had along the midway of the Chautauqua County Fair being held this week at the fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Above, Nicole Korzeniewski, 13, of Fredonia, enjoys a bottoms-up view on a ride on Wednesday, while at right, Penny Jo Tompkins and son Chance, 8, take a tamer approach on the swings.

Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

It's show time: Katelyn Miller, 8, gets her cow "Renee" ready for show at the Chautauqua County Fair on Wednesday.

Derek Gee/Buffalo News

All camped out: Summer camper Austin Stottelle, 5, catches some sleep while resting on the lap of Melissa Winiarski at the Belle Center on Wednesday during a program called "Day of Courage." Story and another photo on Page B3.

Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Lake effects: From left, Amber Cumpston, 11, Austin Knight, 8, and Mitchell Schneider, 7, splash away in the waves in Lake Erie on the beach at Hamburg Town Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Wolffbrandt/Buffalo News

Sisterly shenanigans: Sabrina Small, 10, spins her brother Jerrick, 8, on the tire swing at the Sheridan Park playground on Wednesday.

James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Hopeful arrival: Buffalo Bills' rookie receiver Naaman Roosevelt, a product of St. Joe's Collegiate Institute and the University at Buffalo, shows off his high school gym bag and his college T-shirt as he begins carrying stuff to his dorm at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on Wednesday, where the team opens training camp today.