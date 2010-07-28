Teeing it up / This week's golf at a glance

> LPGA Tour

Event: Women's British Open

Site: Southport, England.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: Royal Birkdale Golf Club (6,465 yards, par 72).

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $398,254.

TV: ESPN (Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Ch. 7 (Sunday, 2-3 p.m.).

Last year: Scotland's Catriona Matthew won her first major title, beating Karrie Webb by three strokes 10 weeks after giving birth to her second child. Matthew was 3 under at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.

Last week: South Korea's Jiyai Shin won the Evian Masters in France to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking, finishing with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Morgan Pressel, Na Yeon Choi and 15-year-old Alexis Thompson.

Chip shots: The tournament became an official LPGA Tour event in 1994 and was elevated to major status in 2001, replacing the du Maurier in Canada. Shin won the 2008 tournament at Sunningdale for the first of her seven LPGA Tour titles. Sherri Steinhauer won the 1998, 1999 and 2006 titles. Webb won in 1995, 1997 and 2002.

Online: www.ricohwomensbritishopen.com

LPGA Tour site: www.lpga.com

> U.S. Golf Association

Event: U.S. Senior Open

Site: Sammanish, Wash.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: Sahalee Country Club (6,866 yards, par 70).

Purse: TBA ($2.6 million in 2009). Winner's share: TBA ($470,000 in 2009).

TV: ESPN2 (Thursday-Friday, 5-9 p.m.) and Ch. 2 (Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m.).

Last year: Fred Funk won by six strokes, closing with a 7-under 65 at Crooked Stick for a tournament-record 20-under total. Funk broke the event mark of 17 under set by Hale Irwin in 2000 at Saucon Valley.

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open for his first senior major title, holding off Corey Pavin by a stroke at Carnoustie. Langer has three victories this year and 11 in four seasons on the 50-and-over tour.

Chip shots: Fred Couples, a three-time winner in his first season on the Champions Tour, is the tournament honorary chairman. He's from Seattle. Last week in Toronto, he missed the cut in the PGA Tour's Canadian Open. If tied after 72 holes, a three-hole playoff will immediately follow the fourth round. If still tied after three holes, the players will go to sudden death. Vijay Singh won the 1998 PGA Championship at Sahalee, also the site of Craig Parry's 2002 NEC World Golf Championship victory. The tour will return to the Seattle area Aug. 27-29 for the Boeing Classic at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. The 2011 event will be played at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio. The 3M Championship is next at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Online: www.usga.org

Champions Tour site: www.pgatour.com

> PGA Tour

Event: Greenbrier Classic

Site: White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday.

Course: The Greenbrier, Old White Course (7,041 yards, par 70).

Purse: $6 million. Winner's share: $1.09 million.

TV: Golf Channel (Thursday, 3-6 p.m., 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Friday, midnight-3 a.m., 3-6 p.m., 8:30-11:30 p.m.; Saturday, midnight-3 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., 9:30-11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m., 9:30-11:30 p.m.) and Ch. 4 (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.).

Last year: Inaugural event.

Last week: Carl Pettersson rallied to win the Canadian Open for his fourth PGA Tour victory, following his tournament-record 60 with a 67 for a one-stroke victory over Dean Wilson. Pettersson was six strokes behind with 11 to play at St. George's.

Chip shots: Designed by Charles Blair MacDonald in 1914, the Old White was recently restored by Lester George. PGA Tour victory leader Sam Snead was The Greenbrier's professional for 29 years and served as professional emeritus from 1993 until his death in 2002. Pettersson and Richard S. Johnson, the Scandinavian Masters winner last week, are in the field. The World Golf Championships' Bridgestone Invitational is next week at Firestone in Akron, Ohio. The Turning Stone Resort Championship also is next week in Verona. The PGA Championship is Aug. 12-15 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Online: www.pgatour.com

> Local charity events

Cardinal O'Hara High School will host its 19th annual tournament Aug. 17 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start, rain or shine. The event is open to the public. For more information call Angelo Sciandra at 695-2600, ext. 306, or visit www.cardinalohara.com to download a registration form.

Boys and girls ages 7-17 can tee it up in the annual Hyde Park Junior Golf Tournament at the course Aug. 17. Entry fee is $5 per golfer. Prizes will be awarded. For information call the Hyde Park clubhouse at 297-2067.

The fifth annual Olmsted Open Golf Fundraiser will be held Aug. 21 at the Delaware Park Meadows Golf Course. The event begins with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. with a putting shootout at 1:15 p.m. and dinner and awards at 2:15 p.m. Cost is $90 per golfer. There will be four college scholarships awarded to deserving junior players in Western New York this year. Contact tournament director Dave Hoover at 838-1249, ext. 19, or dhoover@buffaloolmstedparks.org for more information.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School will hold its Green & Golf Classic at Brierwood on Aug. 23. Proceeds will benefit tuition assistance for students. Entry fee is $125 per individual and $500 for a foursome. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call 826-3610, ext. 251.

The Buffalo Chapter of the Society of Former FBI Agents and FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association is sponsoring its second golf tournament Aug. 26 at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia. Format is a four-person scramble. Cost is $90 per person and includes golf, cart, lunch and steak dinner. For additional information, contact Dave Todtenhagen at 597-4547 or e-mail him at papatots@verizon.net.

> Area holes in one

Jared Acquard, on the 151-yard 13th hole at Ironwood GC, with a 7-iron.

Lophar Becker, on the 110-yard third hole at Rolling Acres, with an 8-iron.

Scott Blair, on the 171-yard 12th hole at Terry Hills, with a 6-iron.

Dave Domroes, on the 140-yard 16th hole at Willowbrook, with an 8-iron.

Warren Elvers, on the 135-yard ninth hole at Oakwood, with a 7-iron.

Scott Godios, on the 145-yard third hole at Rothland (Gold), with an 8-iron.

Dave Milliman, on the 11th hole at Oak Run, with a pitching wedge.

Ed Priestley, on the 159-yard 25th hole at Terry Hills, with a 7-iron.

Madonna Richards, on the 144-yard eighth hole at Sheridan, with a 5-wood.

Phil Rosselend, on the 181-yard 14th hole at Dande Farms, with a 6-iron.

> Double Eagle

Dr. Tzetzo, on the eighth hole at Brookfield.