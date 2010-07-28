Panel to advise lawmakers on wind turbine project; Opponents seek to reverse support

The Niagara County Legislature will appoint a special committee to study the New York Power Authority's proposed wind turbine project, to advise on whether the county should reverse its support for the plan.

Tuesday, the Legislature heard a parade of speakers from the Youngstown area who fear the project would ruin their economy and the quality of life on the Lake Ontario shore.

The stretch from Youngstown to Wilson was among those the Power Authority deemed technically feasible for the windmill project.

Five companies submitted bids last month, but the Power Authority has refused to disclose which areas in lakes Erie and Ontario the bidders are interested in.

Legislator Renae Kimble, D-Niagara Falls, went to the Power Authority last year with backing from Rep. Louise M. Slaughter's staff and got the authority to move the proposed turbines to a point two miles from shore instead of the authority's original plan to place them five miles from shore.

Kimble noted that the county started pushing for the windmills two years ago, and there was no public outcry until a meeting two weeks ago in the Youngstown Yacht Club.

After that, the three legislators who represent lakeshore districts -- Republicans Clyde L. Burmaster of Ransomville, David E. Godfrey of Wilson and John Syracuse of Newfane -- introduced a resolution to backtrack on the support the Legislature expressed last year.

"No mention was made [last year] that the area from Youngstown to Wilson was being considered," Burmaster said. "Back when this was first announced, very little information was available. We strongly oppose their location in this economically and environmentally sensitive area."

But Burmaster announced that he didn't want a vote on the resolution right away.

After a caucus of the Republican-led majority, he suggested forming the special committee of legislators and citizens to try to determine as many facts as possible on a project whose bid details the Power Authority has refused to disclose.

Legislature Chairman William L. Ross, C-Wheatfield, said he would talk to Burmaster today about who should serve on the committee and hopes to have that settled by Thursday.

Ross favors wind turbines. "I just can't turn my back on economic development if there's any there," he said.

But he said, "That ad hoc committee will be in session until we get what we're looking for."

Foes of the wind plan denied that there would be any significant job creation, because the turbines are imported and are installed by traveling crews specializing in that type of work.

A two-mile distance was needed to make the windmills feasible for the Niagara County shore because farther out than that the lake is too deep to anchor the windmills.

Dick Roach of the Youngstown Yacht Club told the Legislature that wind turbines would ruin the sport fishing business, recreational boating and lakefront property values.

"Windmills are an eyesore. They are noisy. They reflect white and at night, they're a sea of red lights," Roach said.

Vince Pierlioni of Newfane, owner of Thrillseekers Sport Fishing, said he thinks the structures will attract fish, but since the area around them is off-limits to boaters for safety reasons, the fishing business will be wrecked.

