GALVIN, William S.

GALVIN - William S. July 26, 2010. Beloved husband of Mary "Mickey" K. Galvin; devoted father of Kathleen G. (Joseph) Baumann of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin C. (Laura) and Amy E. (Robert) Barrali of Phoenix, AZ; loving grandfather of Nathaniel, Noah, Patrick and Grace; brother of Dennis (Sally) Galvin; also survived by nieces and a nephew; cousin of Audrie Coon. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Wednesday from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel Thursday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY.