Morning Roundup -- Monday, July 26

Good morning.

Tornadoes caused severe damage in the Southern Tier this weekend. Here's a map of the destructive path.

The Empire State Games said goodbye to Buffalo on Sunday. In case you missed highlights of the competition, check out coverage of the games at the Prep Talk blog. Here's a video by Digital Reporter Denise Jewell Gee produced as the games wrapped up, as well as a story by Abram Brown recapping the event. Here are more photos from the aftermath by The News' Derek Gee.

Staff Reporter Michelle Kearns takes a look at a popular area drive-in.

The three-part Bills training camp preview continues with today's second installment.

