ESG Day Three: Live from track & field, where Western continued medal haul

It's an early start for the track and field athletes at UB Stadium, and Western has already added to its medal collection with scholastic competitors picking up four medals before 9 a.m.

East Aurora junior Sarah Anstett ran a personal-best time in the 5,000 meter - earning a silver medal in a time of 19:01.43. Anstett led most of the way but was passed roughly 15 meters into the final lap by gold medalist Gianna Frontera of the Hudson Valley, who won in 18:57.41. The record for the event is 16:43.47 clocked in 1994 by Erin Davis of the Adirondack region.

While Anstett didn't win gold in her first ESG appearance, she's thrilled to come away with silver since a recent two-week European vacation cut into her training schedule.

"I was definitely surprised to place," said Anstett, who ran a 19:05 during the cross country season for EA's state championship program. "Second is great for me."

Katelyn Kelly of Orchard Park won the open women's high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet, 7 inches.

11 a.m.: Western has added 13 more medals to its collection since the last update, with Kala Allen of Williamsville East winning the scholastic women's 400. Her time of 55.54 just missed the Games scholastic record of 55.12 set in 1997.

Ashley Fields of Amherst won the women's scholastic 100 in 12.33 seconds.

Meghan Manley of Orchard Park - a novice in the 800 - surprised defending Section VI champion and training partner Abbie Benson of Iroquois to win her first gold medal in 2:21.57. Manley also took bronze in the 400. Benson tied for second in the 800 with Long Island's Shannon McDonnell in 2:22.31.

In the open women's 5,000 race, Mary Veith (Lake Shore and UB) won in 18:51.76.

12:45 p.m.: The belief was as long as the Western women's scholastic 4x100 relay team didn't drop the baton or get DQ'd, it would win the gold medal. The dream team of Malayah White, Kala Allen, Kailyn Arcury and Ashley Fields delivered - in record fashion. The crew broke the ESG mark of 47.73 - set in 2007 - by finishing in a blistering 47.01.

1 p.m.: Another record fell courtesy of the talented women's scholastic runners from the Western region. Meghan Manley, Ashley Fields, Malayah White and Kala Allen broke the Games record in the 4x400 by finishing in 3:51.58. The old mark of 3:52.05 was set by New York City in 1997.

In the men's open hammer throw, Lancaster's Jake Basher won with a throw of 186-8.

Other items of note, the highest men's scholastic finisher of the day from the Buffalo-Niagara region was East Amherst's Brian Corretore, who took second in the javelin throw (159 feet, 3 inches). Alex Weiberg of East Aurora tied for third in the scholastic 1,500 meter in 4:16.75, and Jamestown's Taylor Bennett took third in the 400 hurdles, posting a 57.48 time.

---Miguel Rodriguez