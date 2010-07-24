Disney, TWC battle over costs in public

Time Warner Cable's carriage agreement with the Walt Disney Co. - which owns ESPN and the Disney Channel, among other TV properties - expires Sept. 2. If the two companies don't reach agreement before then on financial terms for a new deal, Time Warner viewers could find themselves with no "SportsCenter" or - dare we say it? - "Hannah Montana" on their screens.

Both companies are employing Web sites to try to sway the public to their point of view. Disney's IHaveChoices.com lets us know that viewers in our area have the option of changing to DirecTV or Verizon FiOS if we want to get our Disney offerings elsewhere.

TWC's site is called "Roll Over or Get Tough," and it maintains that 40 cents of every dollar that Time Warner Cable charges subscribers is paid out to programmers for their content.

Says Time Warner: "If your monthly video charge is $80, you're paying $32 directly to the programmer. If EVERY programmer succeeded in getting a 300 percent increase, that means your cost just for the programming would rise to $128 -- and we don't think that's right."

What can the poor viewer do about all this? Not very much. Time Warner's site urges us to "join the discussion" by posting a comment online. As cable TV consumers, it feels a bit like Mom and Dad arguing at the dinner table and using us as go-betweens. Couldn't Time Warner and Disney work this out behind closed doors, where most business deals are hammered out?

The drama will continue to build until the deadline, but chances are that a deal will be reached, the costs of a new deal will get passed on to us in our cable bills, and life will go on.

> Let Boomer be boomer

ESPN's Chris Berman will be back in Canton, Ohio, next month. Berman will receive the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. The prize is to recognize "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football," according to the Hall.

Berman, of course, gave the introductory speech for Bills owner Ralph Wilson when Wilson was inducted to the Hall of Fame last August. Berman has long had a fondness for the Bills and Buffalo, and he has plenty of fans here, but his on-air shtick has gotten old to many critics. Several sports blogs and media critics took some public shots at Berman after the award was announced.

Ben Grossman from Broadcasting & Cable magazine caught up with Berman at baseball's All-Star Game and asked him for his reaction. Does the criticism hurt?

"I'd say 'disappointed,' " Berman said. "But I mean, what do they say, that I don't try hard? No. So then, it's OK. I know what the people think, so it's OK. I'm broadcasting for the people and I'm broadcasting for my place. I couldn't tell you if jealousy sneaks in or not. It doesn't matter. If you've been around a long time, they're going to shoot at high targets."

Berman suspects that he's also an easy target because he's been around a long time.

"Did I get bad all of a sudden?" he asked. "My heart is still in the same place. I quote music from my day, and when the music today is better than in my day, I'll quote it. And maybe a lot of the people commenting today haven't seen me earn it. They're young. It's true."

Berman's act may be a little corny sometimes, but it's hard to figure out how he hasn't earned the Rozelle broadcasting award. This isn't the Nobel Peace Price or even the Academy Award for Best Picture. The guy has covered 28 Super Bowls. He emceed the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for 10 years, and has been named National Sportscaster of the Year six times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Some previous Rozelle Award winners include Van Miller, Lesley Visser, Don Meredith, Dan Dierdorf and Irv Cross. That hardly seems like so exclusive a club that there's no place for "Boomer."

> All Ozzie, all the time

If a camera crew did nothing but follow around Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen all day, the results would be entertaining. That's not quite what we get on MLB Network's new reality series about the White Sox, "The Club," but it's close.

Episode Two of the series debuts Monday at 12:30 p.m. The show will focus on the working relationship between Guillen and General Manager Kenny Williams, and the strains that losing puts on them and the rest of the front office.

Episode One went back to the winter and spring, focusing on the team's preparation for the season. Plenty of those discussions did not qualify as must-see TV, but here's hoping that the cameras give us more Ozzie, whose behavior can resemble the train wreck that we can't turn from.

