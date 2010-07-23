Garden Notes / News of area clubs and events

Garden Walk Buffalo, a self-guided tour of more than 350 Buffalo gardens, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maps will be available during tour hours at three headquarters locations: AIDS Community Services, 206 S. Elmwood Ave.; Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway, and Richmond Summer Senior Center, Richmond Avenue and Summer Street. Abridged map versions are available online at www.gardenwalk buffalo.com, where more information can be found as well. The event is free.

Hamburg House and Garden Club will hold its annual club picnic and mini-flower show at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the home of member Judy Kassman, 52 Union St., Hamburg. For club information, call Maria Smith, 648-1782.

If you have a submission for Garden Notes, please send it to Susan Martin, Garden Notes, Features Department, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. Fax: 849-3445. e-mail: smartin@buffnews.com.