Trivia Quiz

1. What two words are missing from the Shakespeare quote: "Lord, what __________ these __________ be"?

2. What is represented by the red stripe portion of a barber pole?

3. Without consideration for taxes, a sum of $1,000 invested at 7 percent will double in just over 10, 12 or 15 years?

4. Name the manufacturer of the "Silver Cloud" automobile.

5. Who was the first U.S. secretary of the Treasury?

6. Spell the 13-letter word for a person who is excessively concerned about his or her health, or believes that he or she is afflicted with diseases that really do not exist.

7. What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average measure?

8. What is the meaning of the word "hairbreadth"?

9. Who wrote "The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus"?

10. What do theater people mean when they say "The ghost walks"?

***

ANSWERS

1. "Fools" and "mortals."

2. Barbers used to perform bloodletting as a medical function, so the red on the pole represents blood and the white represents bandages.

3. Just over 10 years.

4. Rolls Royce.

5. Alexander Hamilton.

6. Hypochondriac.

7. Price changes of the 30 stocks of which the average consists. The average is a recognized guideline for movement of the entire stock market, although there are other leading averages.

8. Very narrow, or a very small space or quantity.

9. Christopher Marlowe.

10. Salaries are about to be paid.