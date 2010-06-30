Rochelle resigns as superintendent

Iroquois School superintendent Neil Rochelle has resigned.

Rochelle's letter of resignation was unanimously "acknowledged" by the Board of Education Tuesday night. Rochelle had no comment. Resignations of assistant superintendent Brian Wiesinger and middle school principal Anne Marie Spitzer were approved at a special board meeting last Thursday.

An uproar followed the meeting among teachers and parents who accused the administration of forcing the resignations of both Wiesinger and Spitzer for "political reasons." The couple, married just six days before the meeting, were visibly upset after their resignations were approved.

Rochelle's tenure in Iroquois has been a rocky one at times.

The superintendent was the target of a sexual harassment suit in December 2007. It was filed by the secretary in the district athletic office, but settled in 2009 when she agreed to withdraw her complaint in exchange for $5,500.

Rochelle has served in the district since 2003. His four-year contract was renewed by the School Board last year and included a 4 percent pay hike. The resignation is effective Aug. 23.