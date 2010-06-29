HOLLENBECK, Donald C. Sr.

Age 77, of the Town of Tonawanda on Sunday, June 27, 2010. Donald retired from U.S. Airways at the Buffalo Airport. A former resident of North Tonawanda, Donald was on the North Tonawanda High School Football and Track Team before graduating in 1951. He loved music and collected music from the 50's through the 70's. Loving companion of Frances Wade; father of Dena Rinaldo, Donald C. Hollenbeck Jr., and Jody Ciciora; grandfather of nine grandchildren; loving step-father of Peter Guarino, Paul (Donna) Guarino, Russell (Barbara) Guarino and Rosemary (the late Andrew) Lachina; loving step-grandfather of nine grandchildren. Friends received by the family on Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. at the BRUNNER FUNERAl , 692-3841), 156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda where services will be on Thursday at 12:00 P.M. followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. On-Line Register Book and Obituary can be found at www.brunnerfuneralhome.com.