AROUND THE STATE

Salvation Army opens 19 cooling centers

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Salvation Army opened 19 cooling centers Monday in New York City as the heat index spiked to near 100 degrees.

An ozone advisory was also in effect for New York City and Long Island. Hot weather leads to ground-level ozone forming from vehicle exhaust and other emissions.

The temperature in the city was expected to reach the mid-90s Monday, up from an average temperature of 82 in previous years. With humidity, it will feel closer to 100.

All but one of the Salvation Army's community centers were open as cooling centers. Visitors can sip water and cool off in the air-conditioned rooms.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to fall to the lower 80s Wednesday and the upper 70s Thursday.

***

Record 12 sets of twins graduate at one school

BALDWINSVILLE (AP) -- People attending graduation ceremonies at a pair of Syracuse-area high schools couldn't be blamed for thinking they were seeing double.

Twelve sets of twins graduated Sunday from Baker High School in Baldwinsville, the same day that seven sets of twins received their diplomas during ceremonies at nearby Jamesville-DeWitt High School.

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records said Baker High's 12 sets of twins in the school's graduating class broke the previous record of 10, set by a Massachusetts high school in 2007.

Baker High Principal Joseph DeBarbieri, himself a twin, said four of his school's 12 sets of twins plan to attend the same college as their sibling.

***

Two killed after SUV crashes into building

ROCHESTER (AP) -- Police are investigating the cause of a double-fatal crash in Rochester in which a speeding sport utility vehicle veered off a city road, flipped over and slammed into a commercial building, bursting into flames.

Police identified the victims Monday as Kelvin Brown, 28, and Waymon White, 39, both of Rochester. It wasn't clear who was driving.

Police said the vehicle traveled one way and then the opposite way down a street at high speed at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

It went airborne after leaving the road and landed on its roof as it struck the rear of a business. The impact heavily damaged the building, which was unoccupied.

***

Officer acquitted of assaulting veteran

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City police officer was acquitted Monday of assaulting an unarmed, handcuffed Iraq War veteran and lying about the confrontation, which was caught on videotape.

David London, 45, sobbed as he heard the jury's verdict and left the courtroom with tears streaming down his face, hugging supporters.

London, an officer for 16 years, confronted Walter Harvin as the Army veteran walked into his mother's Manhattan apartment building without a key and declined to provide identification, the officer said.

Harvin shoved London, and the officer responded with a blast of pepper spray and a series of strikes from his baton, according to his testimony and silent security-camera video from the building's lobby.