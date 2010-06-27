DeFABIO, Mary A. (Ducato)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 22, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Eugene DeFabio; devoted mother of Eugene (Kathryn) DeFabio and Anna Marie (William) DeFabio-Harvey; cherished grandmother of Eugene (Amy) DeFabio, Michael DeFabio and Melissa Shamp; fond great-grandmother of Noelle, Eugene, Ryan and Devin; loving daughter of the late Alberto and Mary (nee Ducato) Ducato; dear sister of Dorothy (Dominic) Paladino, Joseph (Dorothy) Ducato, Vivian Ghosen and Anna (late Vic) Preziotte; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com