'Knight and Day' a fun thriller

"Knight and Day" (PG-13) -- Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz have fun with this romantic comedy/espionage thriller, and their enthusiasm will likely prove infectious with teens in search of a lighthearted summer flick. They'll revel in the action sequences, which are impossible ballets of shooting, driving, running and slugging, timed to push the hero and heroine to within millimeters of disaster. The romantic aspects of the film play with a similar lightness that is part of a great Hollywood tradition too often spoiled today by crass sexuality and crude humor. Cruise plays secret agent Roy Miller, on the run from colleagues who believe he's stolen a top-secret invention. Roy spots June Havens (Diaz) in an airport and manages to bump into her, flirt, and sneak something into her bags.

There is loud gunplay, head-banging, bone-cracking fights, occasional midrange profanity and lots of drinking. The stars engage in lots of mild sexual innuendo and some that's a bit steamier. Cruise's Roy administers various knock-out drugs to Diaz's June to get her through some of their more life-threatening escapades.

***

"Jonah Hex" (PG-13) -- The strong violence in "Jonah Hex," though relatively free of blood and gore, pushes hard toward R territory, making the film an iffy choice for preteens or even some middle-schoolers. Teen cinema buffs may take to the dark atmospherics and harsh, poetic dialogue. Part Western, part Civil War saga, part occult thriller and part revenge tragedy, "Jonah Hex" is based on characters from comic books and graphic novels. In addition to violence, the gun battles, knife fights, pit wrestling (with one fighter looking vampire-esque), the corpses raised from the dead, all are styled toward the grotesque. Not for the nightmare prone.

***

"Toy Story 3" (G) -- Ingenious and funny, but with a truly harrowing climax (intensified because the computer-animated film is in 3-D) and an undercurrent of real sadness, "Toy Story 3" will transfix kids 7 and older as well as teens and adults. However, the 7-and-older recommendation reflects not only the poignancy of the central theme about kids setting aside toys as they grow up, but the scariness of the climax. From the start, the cowboy Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), spaceman Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the other toys face a bittersweet life change, because their human owner Andy is going off to college. The toys hope to be sent to the attic where they'll at least stay together, except for Woody, whom Andy intends to take with him. But they're mistakenly donated to a day care center where toddlers rough them up with hilarious abandon.

Spoiler alert: The toys' climactic escape from a landfill near the end of the film becomes very frightening. Woody, Buzz and the gang are all headed on a conveyor toward a glowing furnace where they'll surely perish. They grasp hands, ready to face oblivion -- death. They are, of course, rescued and the humor returns, but it is a very dark interlude.