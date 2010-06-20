WEILER, Richard J.

WEILER - Richard J. June 18, 2010, at age 86, after a brief illness, beloved husband of Patricia L. (nee Schrowe) Weiler; loving father of Joanne M. (James) Jochum and the late Richard F. Weiler; cherished grandfather of Jessica Jochum, Allison (Christopher) Smerka and Lindsey (Jason) Doktor; brother of Mary L. Weiler and Robert O. (Marie) Weiler; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.