ASTRONOMY EVENING: The Buffalo Astronomical Association will stage "Canal Side Astronomy," part of the summer series event sponsored by Buffalo Place, from 7 to 11 p.m. today at the Erie Canal Harbor Central Wharf. The event, featuring astronomy activities and telescopic observations, is free and open to the public.

***

FOOD DRIVE: The Food Bank of WNY is hosting "Fill That Truck," a pre-concert food drive three hours before the Brad Paisley and H20 tour concert at Darien Lake. Participants will have the option of cash or food donations and are automatically entered to win a backstage meet-and-greet with Paisley. The concert gets under way at 6:30 p.m.

***

RELAY FOR LIFE: The American Cancer Society is hosting "Relay for Life" fundraiser at several locations in Western New York: 6 p.m. today, Olean Middle School, 401 Wayne St., Olean; 2 p.m. Saturday, Emmet Belknap Middle School, 491 High St., Lockport; 2 p.m. Saturday, Iroquois Central School, 2111 Girdle Road, Elma; noon Saturday, Akron High School, 47 Bloomingdale Road, Akron; and 1 p.m. Saturday, Springville-Griffith Institute High School, 290 Buffalo Road, Springville. Participants walk or run around a local track to fight cancer.

***

PEACE CORPS: The Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Association of Buffalo will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 8195 Old Post Road East, Clarence. For more information, e-mail: buffalorpcv@yahoo.com

***

EARTH DAY FAMILY EXPO: The Buffalo Zoo will hold the Western New York Earth Day Family Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More than 15 environmental organizations will provide information and activities for families on taking care of the earth. For information, call 839-9524 or visit www.wnyearthday.org.

***

SUMMER READING: The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System's annual Summer Reading Block Party Kickoff celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square. The event will offer a large array of family-friendly activities, including face-painting, stories and karaoke. It is free and open to the public. The Nickel City Reptiles will visit at 11:30 a.m. Mick Cochrane, author of "The Girl Who Threw Butterflies," will sign books beginning at 1 p.m. The children's movie "Free Willy" will screen at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.buffalolib.org.

***

REINSTEIN WOODS: "Meander in the Woods," a fundraiser sponsored by Friends of Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga. The event will start with a stroll along an "appetizer trail," where participants can sample foods featuring familiar and not-so familiar ingredients that also grow wild at Reinstein Woods. Along the way, participants will learn a little about edible wild plants. Following the stroll, attendees will enjoy a barbecue dinner catered by Kentucky Greg's Hickory Pit. Live entertainment by the Pointless Brothers and a ticket auction and raffle will round out the event. Tickets are $30 in advance and are available at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, or by calling 683-5959.

***

BENEFIT: Families and friends of Wheatfield resident Mike Rechin will hold a benefit to help defray medical costs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Adams Fire Company, 7113 Nash Road, Wheatfield. Rechin, who was assisting in the cleanup after Hurricane Katrina, suffered a stroke while working construction in Texas. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Food and beverage will be provided.. For information and tickets, contact Barbara Rechin at 425-7164 or Sue Rechin-Fassl at 550-1283.

***

MEDICATION DISPOSAL: Eastern Hills Mall parking lot, Transit Road entrance, is the site for disposal of unneeded and unwanted prescription medication from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

***

CAR SEAT CHECKS: The Erie County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit, in conjunction with members of the West Seneca Police Department, will conduct a free child safety seat inspection from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Great Expectations Child Care Center, 4534 Clinton St., West Seneca. Also, State Police will host a car seat safety check from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clarence Fire District 1, 10355 Main St., Clarence. For reservations call 839-4691.