ROBERTS - James R. Age 89 of Winter Springs, FL, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away May 17, 2010 at the Hospice if the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, FL. Born March 11, 1921 in Buffalo, NY, he serve in the United States Army Air Corps from 1942 until 1946. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and Occidental Masonic Lodge No. 766 in Buffalo. He was also a life member of the VFW. He is survived by his son Donald of Winter Springs, FL, a brother Thomas (Lillian) of Altamonte Springs, FL, a niece Patricia (Michael) Salvatore of Oviedo, FL and his extended and caring Rutter family, Janet (the late Weldon) and children Cindi, Debi and Jeffery (Kelly) all of Tonawanda. Relatives and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Jim's life at a visitation on Friday, June 4th from 2 - 4 PM at the JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) Tonawanda. A private interment was in Acacia Park Cemetery. Bro #1 Off you go into the wild blue yonder ... Bro #2 Have a good flight.