KRIEDEMANN, Harold E.

KRIEDEMANN - Harold E. Age 84, a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, May 31, 2010 in Crestwood Health Care Facility after a brief illness. He had been the owner and operator of Pioneer Plastering for many years. He was well known as the "friendly janitor" while working at the Meadow Dr. School, he retired from the North Tonawanda Board of Education.

Beloved husband of Marie (nee Roneker) Kriedemann; father of Hal (Barbara) Kriedemann of North Tonawanda. He was adored by his grandchildren, Kelly (Tom) Hoffman of Lancaster and Kari (Brandon) Campas of Cheektowaga; great-grandfather of Ella and Lia; brother of Florence Elzer of North Tonawanda; uncle of Debbie Diehl of North Tonawanda. No prior visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11 AM from the chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Road North in the Town of Pendleton. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC. Guest book available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.