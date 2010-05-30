MALONEY, ROBERT E.

MALONEY - Robert E. Of Orchard Park, NY, May 22, 2010; beloved husband of Evelyn M. (Klein) Maloney; dearest father of Karen M. (Autry) Leonard, Thomas R. (Mimi), James M. (Donna), William J. (Claudia), Richard E., Paul J. (Laurie) Maloney, Mary Ellen (Charles) Roessler and Kevin E. (Karen) Maloney; grandfather of Michael Jr., Jeffrey (Katy) Adamski, Georgia, Patrick, Kristine, Daniel,

Geneva, Jackson, Emmett, Ryan,

Marcus Maloney, Katie, Jenna and

Kelly Roessler, Elizabeth and Allison Maloney; great-grandfather of Emma Adamski; son of the late John J. and

Ellen (Healy) Maloney; brother of

Eugene (late Rose) Maloney and the late Thomas, Jack (Ruth) Maloney, Mary (Harry) Paintner, Helen (Greg) McMahon and Rita (Leo) Morrissey; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park, NY, Wednesday morning at 9:30. Memorials to Aurora Adult Day Services and the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6434.