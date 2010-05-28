Walter J. Kent, partner in instruments company March 8, 1912 -- May 24, 2010

Shortly after World War II, Walter J. Kent of the Town of Tonawanda entered into a partnership with two of his younger brothers, producing thousands of drums for drummers getting started in the business.

All the while that he was a partner and consultant for E.W. Kent Manufacturing Co. in Kenmore, Mr. Kent kept his day job at what was then the Chevrolet plant in the Town of Tonawanda.

Mr. Kent died Tuesday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Town of Tonawanda. He was 98.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Kent attended Erie County Technical School at age 16 and learned to weld aluminum. After graduation, he used his trade at the Pierce-Arrow Co. before taking a job with the Aluminum Company of America in Youngstown, Ohio.

As a young adult, Mr. Kent was an amateur boxer.

He moved back to Buffalo and married Anna Krzyaniak, his wife of 67 years, who died in 2002.

Mr. Kent began working for Chevrolet in 1938. His two younger brothers, Edward and William, moved to Brooklyn to work for Gretsch Drums.

When his brothers returned to Buffalo to launch E.W. Kent Manufacturing Co., Walter Kent joined as a partner and manufacturing consultant.

In addition to drums, the company produced tambourines, bongos and ukuleles.

Mr. Kent made the casting molds for much of the hardware and accessories. The company's "Drummers Paradise" showroom and manufacturing facility was located on Military Road in Kenmore. E.W. Kent closed in 1977.

Mr. Kent continued to work for Chevrolet until he retired in 1982. Until his recent illness, he lived independently.

He is survived by a daughter, Marcia Tauriello, and his brother William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. today in St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda.

[MCNEIL]