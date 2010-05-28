Area to abound in holiday activities ; Forest Lawn plans special observance

Civil War re-enactors and even Abe Lincoln will trod the five-acre meadow of Forest Lawn on Sunday, one of many community Memorial Day Weekend celebrations throughout Western New York.

"Muster in the Meadow" begins at noon with a parade in the cemetery. Post-parade festivities through 6 p.m. will feature speeches and re-enactments in the cemetery's five-acre meadow.

"Muster in the Meadow" is many years in the making, according to Jim Dispenza, Forest Lawn president. The cemetery, he noted, is the final resting place for black veterans of the Civil War, who saw service on the front lines toward the end of the war.

"Eventually the war became so bloody that [African-Americans] were allowed to take up arms," said Dispenza, who said markers will be placed at the graves of 14 African-American soldiers.

More than 100 participants -- both blue and gray -- will set up camp and perform re-enactments throughout the day. Also featured is a tribute to Brig. Gen. Albert James Myer, the first commander of the Army Signal Corps, who is buried in Forest Lawn.

Other activities include historic exhibits and readings of previously unpublished letters from the wives of Civil War soldiers.

Following is a look at holiday activities throughout the region:

*Blasdell: Parade, organizing at Fireman's Park, 206 Lake Ave., at 1 p.m. Sunday; gets under way at 1:30 and ends at the library on Madison Avenue.

*Boston: Parade, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Monday near Faith United Church, Boston State Road; Boston Town Band concert at 2 in Boston Town Park; 2:45, memorial at Boston Commons.

*Buffalo: VA Western New York Healthcare System Memorial Day observance at 1 p.m. Sunday, Room 301, Freedom Hall, 3495 Bailey Ave. Keynote speaker is Thomas Konopka, director of Chapter 77, Vietnam Veterans of America.

11 a.m. Sunday -- 74th Infantry Veterans Association will hold an observance at 11 a.m. at 184 Connecticut St. in front of the Doughboy Monument.

9 a.m. Monday -- Buffalo Police Reserves will hold a tribute to fallen officers and servicemen and women at the memorial monument, Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.

*Cheektowaga: Service in Town Park at 1 p.m. Sunday.

*Clarence: Parade at 11 a.m. Monday at Clarence Central High School, marching east on Main Street to a ceremony in Clarence Town Park. Rain location is the clubhouse at Town Park, 10405 Main St., at 11 a.m.

*Colden: Parade at 8:15 a.m. Monday at Colden Elementary School, proceeding to Memorial Park.

*Depew: 9:15 a.m. Monday, Mass in St. Augustine Catholic Church, 425 Penora St.; 10:30 a.m., parade beginning at Village Hall and ending in Veterans Park; 11:30 a.m., memorial service in the park.

*East Aurora: Noon Sunday, parade on Tomarsue Drive, Two Rod Road to Marilla Veterans Park.

*Eden: 10 a.m. Monday, rifle salute at St. Mary's Church, followed by the parade beginning at 11 a.m. and a ceremony after the parade in Evergreen Cemetery.

*Elma: Parade beginning at 9 a.m. at the public library, Rice and Bowen roads, along Bowen to Elma Town Hall, where a brief ceremony will be held.

*Evans: Service at noon Saturday in Veterans Park, Derby.

*Gowanda: Parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from 100 Legion Drive to St. John's Park, where a ceremony will be held.

*Grand Island: Visitation of cemeteries by VFW color guard, beginning at 7:40 a.m. Sunday; at 10, a service will be held in DeGlopper Park.

*Hamburg: 2 p.m. Saturday, Field of Valor, at Lakeside Cemetery, will be dedicated by Post 1419, Veterans of Foreign Wars; 6 to 9:30 p.m., concert at village Memorial Park.

10:30 a.m. Monday, parade to Memorial Park, where a ceremony will be held.

*Kenmore: Three services Monday at Elmlawn Cemetery: 8:15 a.m., Vietnam Memorial (near Brighton Road entrance); 8:30, Field of Honor, at the bell and flagpole; 8:45, Field of Honor, at World War II Memorial.

11 a.m. Monday, parade beginning at Sheridan Drive and Delaware Avenue and continuing to Lincoln Boulevard near Elmwood Avenue.

*Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda: Services at 8 a.m. Monday, Failing Cemetery, Delaware and Willow Breeze roads; 8:15 a.m., Veterans Monument, Colvin Boulevard and Brighton Road; 9:15, World War II Monument, Mount Olivet Cemetery; 9:30, Korean War Memorial, Municipal Building, Delaware Road and Delaware Avenue; 9:45, in front of the monument at Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave.

*Lackawanna: Service at 1 p.m. Monday, Matthew Glab Post 1477, American Legion, 1965 Abbott Road.

*Lewiston: Parade at 11 a.m. Monday along Center Street.

*Lockport: 11 p.m. to noon Monday, ceremony in Cold Springs Park; 1 p.m., parade along Main Street.

*Marilla: 11 a.m. Sunday, service at Maplewood Cemetery on East Avenue; 11:20, Evergreen Cemetery on Two Rod Road; 11:30, Tomarsue Drive to Veterans Memorial on Bullis Road.

*Middleport: Noon Monday, parade behind Village Hall.

*Newstead: 9 a.m. Monday, parade from Upper Main Street to Russell Park.

*Niagara Falls: Saturday, groundbreaking for the $1.7 million Veterans Memorial, which will eventually occupy 6 1/2 acres in Hyde Park. The ceremony will follow a parade beginning at 11 a.m. at the City Market, proceeding along Pine Avenue and 18th Street and east along Pine to Hyde Park.

*North Collins: 11 a.m. Monday, parade to North Collins Post, American Legion, 10569 Main St.

*Orchard Park: 9 a.m. Monday, parade to Veterans Park, where a ceremony will be held.

*Sardinia: A parade will start at 8 a.m. May 31 from Veterans Park to Sardinia Rural Cemetery.

*Springville: 10 a.m. Monday, parade to Shuttleworth Park.

*Somerset: 10 a.m. Monday, celebration in Town Park.

*West Seneca: 2 p.m. Sunday, ceremony in Veterans Plaza; 9 a.m. Monday, ceremony at World War I and World War II memorial; parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Southgate Plaza, along Union Road to Town Hall.

*Williamsville: 2 p.m. Monday, parade from Williamsville South High School to Los Robles Street.

*Wilson: Noon Monday, flag-raising ceremony at Wilson Historical Society; also, chicken barbecue and fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 10 a.m. ceremony in Greenwood Veterans Memorial Park.

*Youngstown: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, War of 1812 ceremony, Old Fort Niagara.

