Everybody's Column

>Society has paid steep price for pill's supposed benefits

I believe Dr. Malcolm Potts' pill-praising article in the May 23 Viewpoints is deceptive. Potts touts the birth control pill as panacea: an astounding elevation too good to be true. Even assuming his medical conclusions are correct, it's irresponsible to ignore the price that has been paid for the pill's supposed benefits.

Potts quickly dismisses all moral objection to the pill. He does not address this substantial problem: its ability to prevent the implantation of a fertilized egg. The pill is an abortifacient, a moral evil from a Catholic perspective.

The article also fails to recognize the pill's antagonistic role in our culture. It has rapidly become the greatest enabler of sexual disorder amongst an increasingly immature population.

The potential conception of a child has historically been a natural deterrent against the abuse of sex. Suspending this protective deterrent, the pill creates a dangerous illusion: sex requires no responsibility or respect. Mass promiscuity has followed, eroding marital fidelity and triggering an explosion of sexually transmitted diseases -- some that cause cancer. How can this be ignored?

Lastly, I cannot believe that the pill's artificial, long-term alteration of a woman's natural hormonal cycle is truly healthy. The pill is a Frankenstein many find too convenient to abhor.

Liz Zilbauer

Grand Island

-----

>More transparency needed when drawing district lines

It is time to publish a map of our gerrymandered congressional districts. Why do we have a district like Clarence that pits the needs of Buffalo against the needs of Rochester?

The Redistricting Transparency Act of 2010 offers an alternative to Democratic or Republican control of reapportionment. This bill, introduced in the House of Representatives in March, would require transparency and public input or approval at every stage of the process. It would require providing maps and reasons for where the lines are being drawn. The public would be kept informed at every step of the process.

When a district includes parts of Monroe County and parts of Erie County, whose needs are taken care of? It certainly is not easy for anyone to represent this district. Please take a look at H.R. 4198 and see how it could make some sense in deciding where the district lines are drawn.

Moya Smith

Williamsville

-----

>Driver error was cause of tragic Route 5 crash

In reference to the front-page News article of May 18, "Fatality drives call for action," I feel it is necessary to enlighten with some facts.

First, I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the victims. However, I feel this tragedy should not have happened if the driver had exercised the proper caution and waited until the oncoming eastbound traffic had safely passed before proceeding into the intersection. I have traveled through the intersection of Route 5 and Bayview Road myself on literally dozens of occasions, so I know what the conditions are like.

Unfortunately, the old saying rings true, "haste makes waste."

Tony Pietrowski

West Seneca

-----

>Make each side of span one way for pedestrians

Several years ago, Lackawanna decided to tear down the old Ridge Road bridge and replace it with a new one along the lines of the Tifft Street Bridge. While the new Lackawanna Bridge appears sturdy and well built, it is not pedestrian friendly.

Recently I was riding my mobility scooter on the sidewalk of the bridge when I saw a young man with a baby carriage coming toward me. As we approached, it became obvious that we would have to stop to see who would pass first. We passed just inches from the curb with traffic whizzing by. Unlike the Tifft Street Bridge, there is no 3-foot bike lane to keep traffic from pedestrians.

Since the Lackawanna Bridge is near completion, I suggest that the city designate each side of the bridge one way for pedestrian traffic. This would eliminate pedestrians jockeying for positions on the sidewalk.

Dennis Sterlace

Lackawanna

-----

>Cold War thinking is no longer feasible

Charles Krauthammer, a conservative commentator, wrote recently of President Obama's foreign policy narrative and America's "retreat by design" in foreign affairs. He considers this to be weak and humiliating to the nation.

On the contrary, I have hoped for several years that the United States would see the wisdom of rolling back empire and foreign involvement in the way that the British successfully managed after World War II: ceding foreign "assets" without losing major clout in the international political arena.

This new world of globalization is admittedly a world that few in American politics really grasp yet. However, one major set of tenets of this new world is that war is increasingly expensive, will slowly bankrupt a nation and will limit or drive out investment and economic growth in a country. Come to think of it, only the United States has really been able to fight any wars in the past decade.

I suggest reading Chalmers Johnson's article, "Three Good Reasons to Liquidate Our Empire" and Thomas L. Friedman's "The Lexus and the Olive Tree" to further understand the new world context of globalization and see why Bush-era Cold War thinking is no longer feasible, but rather dangerous and unsustainable.

Nicholas J. Weaver

West Seneca

-----

>Why do we allow pillaging of Social Security funds?

I read with amusement, again, the article pertaining to Social Security in The News on May 18. Our senators want to "tweak" Social Security finances for future retirees. In their words, they want to raise the age for full benefits from 65 to 66, to 68 and then on to 70.

The Social Security trust funds have built up a $2.5 trillion surplus over the past 25 years. But our representatives have been borrowing (pillaging?) that money over the years to spend on other programs (which ones we will never know). Now they must start borrowing money from the public debt markets, adding to the annual budget deficits, to repay Social Security.

Shouldn't someone be accountable for this travesty? Or are they all in this together, so they can keep going to the trough for more?

Tom Ford

Derby