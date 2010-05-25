Term is 75 years to life in Falls shootout ; Wounding of ex-girlfriend, 2 officers sends Hamilton to prison for attempted murder

Adam J. Hamilton, who shot his ex-girlfriend and two Niagara Falls police officers last year, acknowledged Monday he was "not completely innocent," as he was sentenced to 75 years to life in state prison.

But he continued to deny he intended to kill anyone.

Hamilton, 35, of 22nd Street in the Falls, was convicted Feb. 16 by a Niagara County Court jury of three counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 7, 2009, shootout on South Avenue.

Stephanie C. Turk, 28, the mother of two of Hamilton's children, and Officers Michael D. Bird and Walter R. Nichols Jr. were seriously wounded.

Hamilton, who came to court on crutches, had his knee shattered by police gunfire. Officers fired a total of 37 rounds after he shot Turk in the foot and the side, and gunned down Nichols with a shotgun blast to the side as the officer exited a patrol car.

Moments later, another shotgun pellet struck Bird near the ear. Another officer, Richard Fleck, said a piece of plastic struck him after a shotgun blast shattered the light bar on a patrol car.

"I did want to scare [Turk]. I admit to that," Hamilton said. "I didn't fire at these officers with intent to kill them. I fired with intent to defend myself and Ms. Turk."

He added, "I'm not saying I'm innocent, that I should walk. I have four children myself who frequently come to visit their father [in jail]. They know he's not a monster."

Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza replied, "Mr. Hamilton, on that night, you were a monster, and until you accept that fact, there will be no healing for your family."

District Attorney Michael J. Violante said, "This guy's a danger to all of us, and we're better off with him behind bars."

"We're glad it's over," Bird said. "I'm very happy with the sentence the judge imposed."

His wife, Kelly Bird, a county crime victim advocate, said of Hamilton, "He made a decision to kill Stephanie Turk and kill anyone who got in his way. Thankfully, he didn't succeed. Mike would have been dead if that blast had struck him one inch from where it did."

Nichols and Turk did not attend the sentencing. Assistant District Attorney Brian E. Seaman said Turk is hospitalized after surgery Saturday for complications stemming from her wounds.

Those included a shotgun blast in her left side, which Sperrazza called "an attempted-murder injury, straight on."

Turk testified that it was inflicted as she tried to run from Hamilton, who had already shot her twice in the foot.

Hamilton's mother and sister were in the courtroom but declined to speak with reporters.

Their pastor, the Rev. Jesse J. Scott of Word of Life Ministries, told reporters, "It hurts because it's their family member, and the pain is beyond what they can define. They also feel bad for the officers' families and the pain Ms. Turk suffered."

"You can't forget how calculating and cold this was," Violante said. "This was very well planned, as a matter of fact."

Evidence showed Hamilton had stashed himself and two firearms into the trunk of Turk's car while Turk was at work, jumping out to surprise her when she arrived home.

A note found in the trunk listed steps in an apparent kidnapping plan, including reminders such as "Wait back of house until she pulls up, run and open door. If screams, spray; #2, handcuff; #3, duct tape mouth."

Pepper spray, handcuffs and duct tape were found either on Hamilton or at the scene, along with a shotgun and a rifle. Turk had just broken off with Hamilton after an 11-year relationship.

"I love Stephanie. I loved her then. I love her now," Hamilton said.

Defense attorney Joel L. Daniels asked Sperrazza to order the sentences on the three counts to run concurrently, but the judge chose that they be served consecutively.

"We always try to understand what causes these events," Daniels said. "To me, this has always been some sort of a mystery."

Daniels said he wasn't surprised by the sentence and promised an appeal.

