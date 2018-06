BIELECKI, Carol Ann

BIELECKI - Carol Ann May 23, 2010, daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Pluta) Bielecki; sister of Charles (Mary) Bielecki and Michael Bielecki. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Buffalo Chapel), 2397 Seneca St., Wednesday at 9:00 AM and from Blessed John the XXIII Church at 9:30 AM. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com