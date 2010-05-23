LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Dropout Prevention Summit slated Wednesday at Canisius

The second annual City of Buffalo Dropout Prevention Summit will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College.

The summit, "Changing the Odds for Students 'At Risk,' " will look at ways to bring the community together and increase parental involvement. Participants also will work together to establish a citywide dropout prevention plan.

Pedro Noguera, an education professor at New York University and executive director of the Metropolitan Center for Urban Education, will be the keynote speaker.

Noguera is an urban sociologist whose research focuses on the ways in which schools are influenced by social and economic conditions in the urban environment.

-----

>Beaver Island walk-a-thon June 18 to aid Gliding Stars

Gliding Stars, an ice skating program designed to help young people who have disabilities, is hosting a walk-a-thon June 18 at Beaver Island State Park.

Registration begins at 5 p.m., followed by the walk at 6. There is a minimum $10 pledge per person. There will be a finish-line cookout.

To get a pledge form or for more information, visit www.glidingstars.org or call 608-8345.

-----

>Legislators approve PILOT for housing development

The Erie County Legislature has approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for St. Martin's Village in Buffalo, a 60-unit housing development at a former German Roman Catholic Orphan Home that more recently served as a school campus.

The buildings at Dodge and Northampton streets have been vacant for years. The residences will be available for low- and very low-income residents in two- to four-bedroom units.

"This site has been vacant for too long and the community has come together to support the redevelopment of this important parcel," said Legislature Chairwoman Barbara Miller-Williams, D-Buffalo.

Residents who make 60 percent or less of Erie County's median income will be eligible to live in the development, which will also feature a small community service facility.

Under the PILOT agreement, payments will increase 3 percent a year, from $12,275 in the first year to $18,566 in the 15th year, for the city and county governments.