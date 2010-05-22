On the Record / May 22, 2010

> Hires / Promotions / Honors

Tompkins Financial Corporation named Sandra A. Parker, Paul Battaglia and Susan A. Henry to its board of directors. The three will also serve on boards of affiliate companies of Tompkins Financial. Parker, president and chief executive officer of the Rochester Business Alliance, also was elected to The Bank of Castile board of directors. Battaglia, managing director of Freed Maxick & Battaglia, was elected to the AM&M Financial Services board of directors. Henry, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Cornell University, also was elected to the board of directors of Tompkins Trust Company.

* * *

Daemen College appointed Patrick W. Welch director of the new Daemen College Center for Veterans and Veteran Family Services Office. Welch, a retired sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, was most recently director of the Erie County Veterans Service Agency. Also, he is a host on WECK 1230 AM, talking about opportunities for veterans in the Buffalo area.

* * *

Lawley Tradition named Carol A. Yannie a personal lines account manager at its Fredonia office. Yannie has more than 33 years in sales, commercial and service positions at the Evans Agency in Silver Creek.

> Company items

The Buffalo Niagara Convention and Visitors Bureau launched a new Web site, www.greenandmeanit.com. The site serves to develop and maintain environmentally responsible practices in the Erie County hospitality industry, promote a green experience for travelers and conventioneers in Western New York, and improve sustainable business practices and education throughout the community.

* * *

The law firm of Lipsitz and Ponterio launched its new Web site, Brakes and Mesothelioma, located at www.mesotheliomabrakes.com. The site seeks to provide workers with technical and legal information regarding exposure to asbestos-containing brake pads and linings.

* * *

El Buen Amigo, the Fair Trade and Latin American Community Center in Buffalo, launched its online store to sell handmade, Latin American arts, crafts and clothing at www.elbuenamigostore.com.

* * *

The Blue Eye Creative Store at 2114 Seneca St. recently celebrated its opening. Dedicated to promoting local creative talents, the store features work from several local artists including: K.A. Photography, Sweet and Sassy Cards, Chuck Tingley, Julia Finucane, and Bitty Bitty Pretty. Musicians represented include The Dustmen, Speak Easy Three and Redwater, with more artists and musicians being added each day.

> Contributing

Customers donated nearly four million pounds of clothing and textiles during the semiannual Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale, March 10 through 24. Goodwill will sell the donated items in the communities where they were collected.

> Patents

Title: "Tool having integrated electricity generator with external stator"

No.: 7,705,482

Inventors: Leininger, Jon J. (Wilson)

Assignee: H&S Autoshot Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Date issued: April 27, 2010