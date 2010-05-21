Listen to this

Family Funktion & the Sitar Jams

Members: Aneal Padmanabha, bass; Naryan Padmanabha, sitar; Ravi Padmanabha, drums and percussion.

Next up: CD release party for the band's new disc, "Karma Print," is 10 p.m. next Friday in Nietzsche's (248 Allen St.).

Why?: Siblings Aneal, Ravi and Naryan Padmanabha came upon Indian classical music in a roundabout manner. They started as teenage rock/funk musicians fully immersed in the ways of Western music. This led them to crave both expert improvisation and consummate groove. Both, interestingly, awaited them in the world of Indian classical and folk music. Family Funktion & the Sitar Jams represents the brothers coming full circle, integrating their study of Eastern music into a psychedelic gumbo of the rock and funk they grew up digging. "Karma Print" is music for the brain, hips, heart and feet, in equal measure. It's impossible to resist.

Check out: www.sitarjams.com, for background on this incredible band of brothers; myspace.com/familyfunktionandthesitarjams for a sampling of "Karma Print's" charms.

-- Jeff Miers