>Folk/Rock/World

Gogol Bordello

Trans-Continental Hustle

[American Recordings]

3 stars (out of 4)

If, in years to come, some cultural anthropologist finds him or herself in search of the sound of New York City at the turn of the millennium, the anthropologist need not look beyond Gogol Bordello. Formed in Manhattan as the 1990s gasped their last breath, the brainchild of Ukrainian-born singer, guitarist and life-force Eugene Hutz, Gogol Bordello is a multiethnic tribe of fiery musicians much more than it is a mere band. As if offering a relief map of New York City's cultural diversity, each member of the tribe is from somewhere else—be it Ethiopia, Ecuador or Russia. Together, these musicians create a music that might best be described as a gumbo featuring a spice from each band member's native country.

This is no sit-down-and-study lesson in musical cultures, however. It's a big, loud, proud mess, a sound that takes considerable delight in the clashing of styles, and treats all of this as if it comprised plain old raw materials for butt-kicking rock 'n' roll. Hence, the oft-employed "Gypsy punk" tag, which is annoying but effective.

Gogol Bordello has earned a loyal, growing following based on the circuslike nature of its live shows, which are in-your-face dance parties, events that push the unfamiliar and unusual aspects (to many an American ear, at least) to the forefront, rather than attempting to airbrush eccentricities away in hopes of fitting in. So when it was revealed that Mr. Midas Touch, Rick Rubin, would be producing the band's seventh album, there may have been cause for concern. Would Rubin tone down the very freakishness that made Gogol so exciting?

The answer is a firm no. "Trans-Continental Hustle" is half circus sideshow, half lesson in cultural commingling. Rubin simply steered the band toward its strengths, then recorded it. Very well, too. The album jumps from the speakers, as if the listener is sitting in the middle of a circle as the band performs in a ring around him. It's both unsettling and thrilling, which is exactly what Gogol Bordello is like in the concert setting.

Fans of the band's past efforts and its live shows should line up. This Bordello's for you.

- Jeff Miers

***

>Jam Band

Widespread Panic

Dirty Side Down

[Widespread Records/ATO]

3 1/2 stars

Widespread Panic's 11th studio album, and its first for Dave Matthews' ATO imprint, represents a recording studio peak for this renowned concert attraction.

Conventional wisdom suggests that jam bands don't make great studio records — indeed, that making the things is only an excuse to hit the road and do what they do best, which is improvise. There's not a whole lot of truth in this assertion, though. The evidence is against it—consider the finest Grateful Dead albums, or more recently, Phish's "Billy Breathes" and "Joy" and Umphrey's McGee's "Mantis," to name only a few among the many. These are outstanding albums, and if the songs differ radically from their in-concert guises, so what? Isn't that why one bothers to make an album in the first place?

Widespread Panic has never been as big as Dave Matthews Band or as mind-blowingly adventurous as Phish, but the group — led by singer/guitarist John Bell — has been able to command a large and very devout audience for going on two decades now. In concert, Widespread is a sure thing. On record, things have been a little bit less consistent. "Dirty Side Down" changes all of that, though. It is a dense, luxurious and often psychedelic journey through Bell's imagination, but even more, it's a remarkable document of high-level inter-band interplay—most notably, between the fluid pulsations of the rhythm section and the inspired soloing of guitarist Jimmy Herring.

Make no mistake — "Dirty Side Down" is a rock album, one that should appeal to fans of the Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers alike. It is far from what jam-band haters routinely (and often erroneously) refer to as a "noodle-fest." The songs are well-arranged, the improvisation consistently invigorating, and the ebb and flow of the whole work increasingly satisfying with repeated playings. A fantastic soundtrack for a summer road trip, then.

- J. M.

***

Jazz

Steve Coleman and Five Elements

Harvesting Semblances and Affinities

[Pi]

2 1/2 stars

Once upon a time in American music, Steve Coleman and

his M-Base musical conclave in Brooklyn seemed to some the great hope of jazz. Here was a musician who could 1) play; 2) think abstractly; 3) inspire followers (once upon a time, the great Cassandra Wilson almost fit that description); and 4) manifest enough feisty arrogance to compete with Cecil Taylor.

But that was some time ago. I think for all those reasons — especially the third reason — Coleman has turned out to be one of the greatest jazz disappointments of the past couple of decades. Should anyone ever need an illustration why, this augmented sextet disc will do quite nicely. On "Beba," for instance, Coleman writes promisingly that he has always "associated certain rhythms with physical appetites. The rhythms of the melody and the drums of the ‘Beba' are a distillation of these carnal energies." If the resultant five minutes and 46 seconds are, in any sense, a sonic distillation of Coleman's libido, I feel considerable sympathy for those who, in life, have had to endure it.

Not only are trombonist Tim Albright and trumpet player Jonathan Finlayson not terribly interesting players, but the sonic engineering of the disc is off-putting and the harmonic universe Coleman seems to dwell in is, for all its contrapuntal complexity, closed in and airless. Even with the extra color of Jen Shu's vocalise added to the band, it's as if you were hearing some futuristic nightmare of jazz in a world where human beings aren't encouraged to live.

Insects, reptiles, even birds, maybe. But not human beings.

- Jeff Simon

***

>Classical

Cavatina Duo

The Balkan Project

[Cedille]

3 stars

Balkan music is an unusual hybrid, influenced not only by the sounds of Western Europe but by Turkey and Greece and the Middle East. The Cavatina Duo — flutist Eugenia Moliner and guitarist Denis Azabagic— whip up a lot of volume and energy for two people as they navigate the tricky rhythms of 16 newly composed Serbian, Bosnian, Croatian, Bulgarian and Macedonian songs and dances.

It's a lot to take all at once. But it is an atmospheric and virtuosic blending of the cultures, and some tracks are weirdly beautiful.

- Mary Kunz Goldman