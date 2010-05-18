Bills rookies shed images of blizzards

They drove along the Skyway and got a glimpse of Buffalo's steel giants of the past. They tried on New Era caps, and they sipped coffee at Spot.

Twenty-three of the newest members of the Buffalo Bills are making their way from Orchard Park to Niagara Falls aboard a bus tour this afternoon to see what the region has to offer.

Many of them arrived in town earlier this week with images of snow and die-hard fans. They were quickly assured that blizzards aren't the only thing happening in Buffalo.

"When I first found out I was coming to Buffalo, I went and bought a coat, you know, North Face," said Arthur Moats, a rookie linebacker from James Madison. "But now that I'm here, I'm like, 'you know, it's not too cold.'"

The rookies are on their way this evening to see Niagara Falls and eat at the Hard Rock Cafe. Other stops along the tour include Chippewa Street in Buffalo, Gloria Parks Community Center on Main Street and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club.

First-round draft pick C.J. Spiller said his few days in Western New York so far have been "great."

"The people here have been very passionate, caring, almost similar to where I've been at in the past, being in Clemson, being in my hometown," Spiller said. "Just a community that gets together, loves their football."

Hear what Spiller and the other rookies had to say about Buffalo in this video:

Photographer James P. McCoy filed these pictures from the rookies' tour.

--Denise Jewell Gee