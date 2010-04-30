The owners of the Family Tree restaurant in Eggertsville have purchased the shuttered Marinaccio's Steak & Seafood restaurant in the Village of Williamsville, with plans to reshape its menu and offerings.

Nectarios and Raymond Kollidas, through Kollidas Properties LLC, paid $875,000 to buy the high-profile restaurant site at 5877 Main St. from LWH Restaurant, controlled by Paul Marinaccio. The Italian restaurant, previously called the Little White House, has been closed since the end of December after a seven-year run.

The Kollidas brothers, who also bought the equipment in a separate private deal, now plan to convert it into a Greek American restaurant similar to Family Tree, but with "a few different menu items," Nectarios Kollidas said.

The new restaurant will be called Milos, which is Greek for "windmill." It will feature a full bar and a 200-person banquet room upstairs, in addition to restaurant seating for 260 on the main floor. Plans call for hiring about 100 people for Milos.

"It's a good-sized place like the Family Tree, and we can run the same type of operation," said Nectarios, 26. "It's going to be quite expansive."

Family Tree, which is located at 4346 Bailey Ave., seats about 300 but does not have a full bar or banquet room, although it has a small room that is sometimes used for private parties. It employs about 70.

Nectarios and Raymond, 28, also own Swiston's Beef & Keg at 101 Young St. in Tonawanda, which has a full bar and seats 135, but only serves roast beef and chili. It has 10 workers.

The decision to buy Marinaccio's stems from a desire to bring a third brother, 24-year-old Dimitrios, into the business. The Kollidas family has owned Swiston's and Family Tree since the brothers' father and a partner bought them 26 and 21 years ago, respectively. The brothers bought out their father and the partner.

Now they hope to bring Dimitrios in by the end of the year, but felt there was not enough room for three of them with just two restaurants.

"We've really been searching for a new location for almost three years," Nectarios said. "The opportunity jumped out at us, and we jumped on it."

