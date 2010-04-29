VALENTI, Florence (Yannacio)

April 26, 2010. Dear mother of Dennis (Brigid) Valenti; grandmother of Marcus and Samantha; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Saturday at

9 AM. Condolences at www.

PACERFUNERALHOME.com