Madea and crowd rock the arena

A hockey arena where bands rock out at earsplitting decibels seems the last place anyone would want to see a stage play.

But when you've got writer, director and all-around entertainment auteur Tyler Perry and his larger-than-life character/alter ego Madea, HSBC Arena almost doesn't seem large enough.

"Madea's Big Happy Family" rolled into the arena Tuesday night to entertain an appreciative and loud crowd of about 10,000 fans who hung on to every word the grandmotherly Madea spouted, then answered her back when the time was right. The fact that Perry brought an outstanding cast of actors who belted out tunes with voices that could knock over any rock singer, also made the large venue seem appropriate.

Screams and applause greeted Madea (Perry dressed in drag) upon "her" entrance and only grew louder as she dished out advice and told people off. Even audience members weren't immune to Madea's wrath as she yelled at stragglers finding their seats and people taking pictures. "Stop all that. This is not Broadway, it's Madea-way," Madea shouted. Later, she targeted a guy wearing what she called his "shiny Easter suit," adding, "If you don't want me to talk about you, get here on time."

The play, written, directed and produced by Perry, tells the story of Shirley (played by Chandra Currelley), a kind and religious woman who has gathered her five grown children and extended family together to give them bad news about her health. These "kids" have an assortment of issues from the lonely and over-caring Joyce (Cheryl "Pepsii" Riley) to the spoiled and selfish Kimberly (Ashley Davis). Even with Madea on hand to keep things in line, the family can't help bickering, screaming and fighting.

Part musical, part gospel revival and part sermon, the play is mixed together with Perry's unique blend of humor and pathos. No one else, dare I say, could write a play that pokes fun at such distinct topics as "Avatar," television evangelists and ugly babies; deals with drugs, abuse and death; takes a journey to heaven; and even manages a few rock 'n' roll-style shout-outs to Buffalo along the way.

Madea's last-act speech was sheer joy to an audience that answered her with screams of "yes," "that's right" and "amens" as she went off on everything from kids wearing pants too low, to dealing drugs and taking out a large mortgage you can't pay. The words came fast and furious "A grown man will flip burgers to make sure his child is fed." "Don't be afraid to love if your heart is broken." "You got to forgive folks then turn around and forgive yourself" "Take negativity and put it into something positive."

At one point, Madea's words got the best of her and, without a missing a beat, she informed the audience she was ad-libbing. "I wrote it, I can make things up," Madea/Perry said to an audience that by this point by screaming with laughter. By this point, the cast onstage was barely holding it together, as well.

As the arena turned into a giant sing-along, Madea was walking the stage and looking at the audience with a joyous expression. It was clear Perry was enjoying everything his fans were giving back to him.

